Draymond Green Begins Counseling; Expected Out at Least 3 Weeks

The Athletics’ Shams Charania reports that the Golden State Warriors Draymond Green is expected to miss at least three weeks due to his suspension.

Warriors' four-time NBA champion Draymond Green has started counseling process and is expected to remain sidelined via suspension for at least the next three weeks, sources say.



Story at @TheAthletic: https://t.co/0bIFSZahg0 — Shams Charania (@ShamsCharania) December 18, 2023

Green was suspended after hitting the Phoenix Suns Jusuf Nurkic in the head on December 12. The next day, the NBA announced that Green would be suspended indefinitely due to his repeated history of unsportsmanlike conduct.

Part of Green’s suspension requires him to start counseling. Charania reports that the process has begun with the help of the Warriors’ organization and the league. No specifics about this process have been revealed.

The NBA has not officially put a number on the length of Green’s suspension, but Charania’s report places his return at least three weeks away. Green was also suspended for five games earlier in the season after an altercation with Rudy Gobert on November 14.

The Warriors are 11th in the Western Conference at 12-14 and 2-1 since Green’s suspension.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.