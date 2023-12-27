Duke’s Mayo Bowl: A Play on the UNC-West Virginia Total

Tonight’s Duke’s Mayo Bowl has the college football world buzzing with speculation as the North Carolina Tar Heels face off against the West Virginia Mountaineers.

North Carolina vs. West Virginia Odds at FanDuel

Spread: North Carolina -5.5 (-102) | West Virginia +5.5 (-120)

North Carolina -5.5 (-102) | West Virginia +5.5 (-120) Moneyline: North Carolina (+180) | West Virginia (-220)

North Carolina (+180) | West Virginia (-220) Total: OVER 60.5 (-110) | UNDER 60.5 (-110)

However, the narrative has drastically changed due to the absence of key players like Drake Maye and wide receiver Devontez Walker for the Tar Heels. Their offense, which has been a powerhouse throughout the season, will look significantly different without these standout names.

The Tar Heels are not only missing Maye but also tight end Bryson Nesbit and John Copenhaver. These players have been pivotal in North Carolina’s ability to rack up the points every week, and their absence is likely to be felt. With a healthy total still set at 60.5, the question arises: will the game go under this total?

Given the changes in the lineup, particularly on North Carolina’s side, and considering West Virginia’s less prolific scoring ability, the under might be the clever play here. While part of the high-scoring Big 12, West Virginia doesn’t typically put up the numbers that would threaten such a total, especially against a depleted opponent.

For bettors, the volatility caused by the opt-outs and injuries makes this a challenging game to call. Some may have grabbed the initial lines early on, but it often becomes a less appealing proposition once the line moves significantly.

It’s common for seasoned bettors to step back from games with too many variables unless they’ve secured a bet early on. With the Duke’s Mayo Bowl, the amount of transition on the Tar Heels’ roster might be enough to warrant such caution.

With the Tar Heels’ offense stripped of some of its essential components and the Mountaineers’ consistent, albeit not explosive, scoring, leaning toward the under seems prudent. Bettors who haven’t already locked in a position might do well to observe from the sidelines, as the uncertainty surrounding the game could make for a risky wager.

