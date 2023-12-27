Fenway Bowl Preview: Will Bad Weather Help Boston College vs. SMU?

Kicking off early at historic Fenway Park, the Fenway Bowl brings together the SMU Mustangs and the Boston College Eagles for what promises to be an intriguing college football clash.

SMU vs. Boston College Odds at FanDuel

Spread: SMU -10.5 (-105) | Boston College +10.5 (-115)

SMU -10.5 (-105) | Boston College +10.5 (-115) Moneyline: SMU (-385) | Boston College (+300)

SMU (-385) | Boston College (+300) Total: OVER 47.5 (-110) | UNDER 47.5 (-110)

With the Mustangs entering as -10.5 favorites and the total set at 47.5, bettors are eyeing the potential for an upset with a local twist.

SMU’s strength this season has come from their formidable defense, boasting a 29% third-down stop rate and robust run support. However, the Eagles have a weapon in Thomas Castellanos and head coach Jeff Hafley, who may thrive in this high-pressure environment. The inclination here is to lean towards Boston College, taking advantage of the hometown energy and the +10.5-point underdog status. They might not clinch the win, but the ACC team seems a good pick to cover the spread.

The weather at Fenway Park is expected to be a significant factor, with forecasts predicting conditions reminiscent of the driving rain and wind seen during the Virginia Tech-Tulane game in Annapolis. In a game predicted to be sloppy due to weather, the consensus is to side with Boston College and the points. The unpredictable conditions often level the playing field, and in such scenarios, the underdog can hold more value.

Boston College has experience grinding out games in less-than-ideal weather, as evidenced by their past performance against Army in a monsoon, where they secured a victory despite being the underdog. The memory of that rain-soaked win bolsters confidence in the Eagles’ ability to handle adverse weather conditions and potentially keep the game close or even pull off an upset.

As the Fenway Bowl approaches, the setting of Fenway Park and the grim forecast add layers of complexity to the betting outlook. With SMU‘s strong defense facing off against a gritty Boston College team with the weather as the wildcard, bettors will have to consider all variables in what could be a classic bowl game showdown.

