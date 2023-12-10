Gardner Minshew and Michael Pittman Form Winning DFS Combo

In the world of NFL fantasy football, uncovering hidden gems can make all the difference. In this article, we’ll dive into and examine the fantasy potential of Gardner Minshew, priced at $6,900 on FanDuel and $5,400 on DraftKings. Despite the challenges posed by Jonathan Taylor’s absence, Minshew presents an intriguing option.

The Colts’ Competitive Offense

The Indianapolis Colts’ offense, led by Gardner Minshew, can be described as competitive, even without their star running back, Jonathan Taylor. Over the past two weeks, Minshew has produced fantasy scores of 15 and 18 points, setting the stage for a promising matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals.

A Favorable Matchup with the Bengals

When discussing the Bengals’ defense, it’s clear that they provide a favorable matchup for Gardner Minshew. This game offers an ideal opportunity for Minshew to shine, making him a compelling fantasy option for Week 14.

The Michael Pittman Connection

One of the key factors enhancing Minshew’s appeal is his connection with wide receiver Michael Pittman. Pittman has been consistently targeted with double-digit passes each week, making him a reliable option for fantasy owners. The easy pairing of Minshew and Pittman offers a compelling fantasy strategy.

Exploring Other Receiving Options

While Michael Pittman is an enticing option, you can also consider other receiving targets like Alec Pierce and Josh Downs. Pairing Minshew with these players, alongside Zack Moss, can be a strategic approach to accumulate touchdowns and build a winning lineup.

Building a Balanced Lineup

When aiming for a balanced fantasy lineup, Gardner Minshew becomes a pivotal player. His ability to deliver 15 to 18 fantasy points in this matchup can serve as a valuable pivot point, allowing you to incorporate high-priced players like Christian McCaffrey or Alvin Kamara.

The Michael Pittman Dilemma

While Michael Pittman’s price has risen due to his consistent volume and improving touchdown record, he remains a worthwhile investment. The decision to include Pittman in your lineup depends on your budget and strategy. However, Pittman’s reliability and Minshew’s connection with him make it an attractive choice.

In conclusion, as you craft your fantasy lineup for Week 14, consider Gardner Minshew as a hidden gem with the potential to shine in a favorable matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals. Pairing him with Michael Pittman or exploring other receiving options can provide a strategic advantage. Minshew’s ability to produce valuable fantasy points makes him a noteworthy player to watch.

