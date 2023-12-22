Las Vegas Bowl: Can Utah End Bowl Game Slide Against Northwestern?

In the upcoming Las Vegas Bowl, a fascinating college football contest is set between the Utah Utes and the Northwestern Wildcats. Northwestern, known for some impressive upset wins this season, faces a formidable opponent in Utah.

Utah vs. Northwestern Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Utah -6.5 (-110) | Northwestern +6.5 (-110)

Utah -6.5 (-110) | Northwestern +6.5 (-110) Moneyline: Utah (-245) | Northwestern (+198)

Utah (-245) | Northwestern (+198) Total: OVER 41.5 (-115) | UNDER 41.5 (-105)

The Utes are favored by 6.5 points, but the game’s intrigue lies in Utah’s motivation and the relatively low total of 41.5 points.

Utah’s season began with high expectations, making their appearance in the Las Vegas Bowl somewhat disappointing for the team. This factor raises questions about their motivation heading into the game. The low total points to expectations of a defensive battle or a lack of offensive firepower, making it challenging to predict a high-scoring game.

The dilemma for bettors is whether to lean toward Northwestern despite their underdog status. While not as strong overall as Utah, the Wildcats have demonstrated the ability to pull off big wins and have a solid defensive record. Notably, the last time these two teams met in a bowl game, the Holiday Bowl, Northwestern emerged victorious.

A key player to watch is Bryson Barnes for Utah, who will start the game despite being in the transfer portal. This adds another layer of complexity to the matchup, as his performance could significantly impact the game’s outcome.

Despite the uncertainties, the prediction here leans towards the Utes. Trust in their strength on both sides of the line and the coaching of Kyle Whittingham is a deciding factor. Breaking their four-game losing streak in bowl games would provide a significant boost for Utah as they transition to the Big 12 next year, potentially carrying forward momentum into this significant change.

The Las Vegas Bowl between the Utes and Northwestern is shaping into a closely contested game with several intriguing subplots. Utah’s motivation and ability to overcome recent bowl disappointments, the Wildcats’ capability for upsets, and the individual performance of players like Bryson Barnes make this a must-watch for college football fans. The outcome of this game could provide a significant momentum shift for Utah as they move into a new chapter in the Big 12.

