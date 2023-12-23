Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: +371 SGP
AFC West rivals meet for the final time this season as the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Christmas Day.
The Chiefs enter the contest as convincing ten-point favorites.
Anchored by Kansas City’s two-time MVP, I’ve outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both teams aim to bring a little holiday cheer to their respective fan bases.
Leg 1: KC QB Patrick Mahomes OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-148)
- Mahomes has thrown 25 touchdown passes this season, fifth in the NFL
- Mahomes has thrown multiple TDs in four of his past six games
- Mahomes tossed two TDs against the Raiders in the first meeting back in Week 12
- Mahomes has thrown 29 touchdowns in 11 career games against the Raiders
- Kansas City downed Las Vegas 31-17 in Week 12
- Kansas City has won each of the past six meetings, four of those wins coming by more than ten points
- Las Vegas is averaging 13.8 PPG on the road this season
- Las Vegas is allowing 25.8 PPG on the road this season
- Kansas City is averaging 23.7 PPG at home this season compared to 21.9 on the road
- Kansas City’s defense is allowing 15.9 PPG this season at home compared to 19.1 on the road
Leg 3: LV WR Davante Adams OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-114)
- Adams is averaging 69.1 YPG this season
- Adams has topped his 64.5 receiving yards prop in four of his past five games, including a 101-yard effort last week against the Chargers
- Adams recorded 73 yards on five receptions against the Chiefs in the Week 12 matchup
Total Value = +371
