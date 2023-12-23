Las Vegas Raiders vs. Kansas City Chiefs: +371 SGP

AFC West rivals meet for the final time this season as the Kansas City Chiefs (9-5) host the Las Vegas Raiders (6-8) on Christmas Day.

The Chiefs enter the contest as convincing ten-point favorites.

Anchored by Kansas City’s two-time MVP, I’ve outlined a three-leg same-game parlay as both teams aim to bring a little holiday cheer to their respective fan bases.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: KC QB Patrick Mahomes OVER 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-148)

Mahomes has thrown 25 touchdown passes this season, fifth in the NFL

Mahomes has thrown multiple TDs in four of his past six games

Mahomes tossed two TDs against the Raiders in the first meeting back in Week 12

Mahomes has thrown 29 touchdowns in 11 career games against the Raiders

Kansas City downed Las Vegas 31-17 in Week 12

Kansas City has won each of the past six meetings, four of those wins coming by more than ten points

Las Vegas is averaging 13.8 PPG on the road this season

Las Vegas is allowing 25.8 PPG on the road this season

Kansas City is averaging 23.7 PPG at home this season compared to 21.9 on the road

Kansas City’s defense is allowing 15.9 PPG this season at home compared to 19.1 on the road

Leg 3: LV WR Davante Adams OVER 64.5 Receiving Yards (-114)

Adams is averaging 69.1 YPG this season

Adams has topped his 64.5 receiving yards prop in four of his past five games, including a 101-yard effort last week against the Chargers

Adams recorded 73 yards on five receptions against the Chiefs in the Week 12 matchup

Total Value = +371

