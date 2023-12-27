Make NFL Playoffs Betting Trends: Packers and Seahawks on Cusp

As the NFL regular season hurdles toward its conclusion, the odds for teams to make or miss the playoffs are drawing considerable attention. Let’s dive into some of the shifts and trends based on the latest data at BetMGM Sportsbook.

The Atlanta Falcons remain at +450 to clinch a playoff berth, unchanged from last week, with a substantial 68% of tickets and 85% of the handle backing them, demonstrating bettors’ faith despite their underdog status. Atlanta is in Chicago on Sunday as a +3-point road dog.

Conversely, the Buffalo Bills have solidified their position as postseason shoo-ins, with their odds shortening from -250 to a more certain -1000 after their gritty win over the LA Chargers last week. They have captured 89% of the tickets and an overwhelming 99% of the handle, reflecting bettors’ confidence. Buffalo is a hefty -12-point road favorite at New England this week.

The Cincinnati Bengals, with a shift in odds to +250 from an opening of -350, have a reasonably balanced 61% of tickets and 62% of the handle, indicating a more cautious betting outlook. Cincinnati looked terrible, losing in Pittsburgh last week, and is in Kansas City as +7-point dogs this week.

In Denver, the Broncos have seen their odds drift to +600, but still, a dominant 94% of tickets and 83% of the handle are placed on them, signaling a strong belief among the bettors in their playoff capabilities. The Broncos are -3-point favorites, hosting the Chargers this week without Russell Wilson.

The Green Bay Packers have experienced a slight improvement in their odds of making the playoffs at +175, maintaining a sturdy 65% of tickets and 63% of the handle, suggesting steady support for their playoff contention. Green Bay heads to Minnesota this week as a +2-point dog.

The Indianapolis Colts appear to be on the cusp of the playoffs with odds at -110, a hefty 69% of tickets, and a nearly unanimous 98% of the handle backing them. Indy still has a real shot at the division title and is a 3.5-point favorite, hosting the Raiders this week.

Said Las Vegas Raiders have their odds set at +1200 to make, indicating a long shot, yet 87% of tickets and 99% of the handle are showing support for a surprise playoff berth. Vegas needs to win out and get some help from KC to take the division.

The Los Angeles Rams are heavily favored at -250 to make the postseason, with a strong 80% of tickets and 94% of the handle indicating bettors’ confidence. LA is a -4.5-point favorite facing the Giants on the road.

The Minnesota Vikings are looking at +400 odds to make the playoffs, with an optimistic 82% of tickets and 87% of the handle on their side.

The New Orleans Saints have seen their odds improve to +400, but only 58% of tickets and a scant 3% of the handle are wagered on their playoff appearance. New Orleans is a +3-point road dog in Tampa this week.

The Pittsburgh Steelers present a positive betting sentiment with 91% of tickets and 70% of the handle at odds of +450 for making the playoffs. It won’t be easy in the crowded AFC North and needing a win in Seattle as +3.5-point road dogs.

The Seattle Seahawks have favorable odds at -300 to make the playoffs, with 81% of tickets and 86% of the handle supporting their chances.

Lastly, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers are strongly favored at -700 to make the playoffs, with 54% of tickets but a higher 78% of the handle in their favor, indicating a solid belief in their postseason prospects despite the odds suggesting a steep bet. Tampa is in the driver’s seat to take the division, leading the NFC South at 8-7.

These figures paint a vivid picture of the current NFL playoff betting landscape, as fans and bettors alike watch with bated breath to see which teams will rise to the challenge in the season’s final weeks.

