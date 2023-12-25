Milwaukee Bucks vs. New York Knicks +2211 SGP

The Milwaukee Bucks (22-7) and the New York Knicks (16-12) are set to square off in yet another showdown between the two ball clubs on Christmas day. They have faced off three times this season and Milwaukee has come out on top in each game.

However, with New York home, expect the Knicks to come to play and defend their home floor on Christmas day.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay between these Western Conference foes.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

The Knicks enter this matchup with a reasonably healthy squad despite the loss of Mitchell Robinson, who’s out for the season.

New York will have home-court advantage in front of a rowdy Knicks holiday crowd. The momentum at home could be key for the underdogs.

Giannis Antetokounmpo enters the matchup as a game-time decision. Even if the Bucks star is good to go, he won’t be at 100%.

Damian Lillard is a vital part of the Bucks’ offense; look for him to be aggressive early.

With an aggressive Knicks defense, Antetokounmpo will likely be the player New York looks to limit, giving Lillard the green light to create for the Bucks offense.

While this bet is really the luck of the draw, Lillard has as good of a shot as anyone to score the first bucket, and with the +650 odds, it seems like a no-brainer to take the bet.

Randle has been a force on the boards this season. Averaging 9.5 rebounds per game, the Knicks big man could easily reach the over.

With New York looking to match the Bucks’ physicality, Randle will likely be the enforcer. This comes on the offensive and defensive glass.

With Mitchell Robinson and Jericho Sims out, Randle will be the primary rebounder aside from Isaiah Hartenstein.

NBA SGP Total Value = +2211

