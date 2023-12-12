Mitchell Robinson’s Injury Impact on Knicks Futures Odds

The New York Knicks, always a focal point in the NBA, entered this season with high playoff aspirations. However, they’re facing a significant hurdle with the injury to Mitchell Robinson, who is expected to be out for a few months. This setback comes when the Knicks already have long odds of winning the championship and even topping the Eastern Conference. Yet, their season win total still suggests a team with playoff potential.

Knicks Futures Odds on FanDuel

NBA Championship: +4600

Eastern Conference Winner: +2500

Atlantic Division Winner: +3300

Regular Season Wins: O 45.5 (-114) | U 45.5 (-106)

Make the Playoffs: -450

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Robinson’s absence is a significant blow, considering he was playing some of the best basketball of his career before the injury. His role is crucial, but the Knicks have players like Isaiah Hartenstein and Julius Randle who can step up in the frontcourt. Additionally, Jericho Sims has moved into the starting lineup to fill the void left by Robinson.

The situation with Randle is a recurring theme for the Knicks. Fans have been critical of him, but he continually reminds everyone of his All-Star and All-NBA caliber talent. His performances, however, sometimes overshadow the contributions of Jalen Brunson, another exceptional player on the team.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

The Knicks have an established identity and have played a few more up-tempo games this season. Much like last year, their playoff success seems to hinge heavily on matchups. As seen in the previous season’s Cleveland series, the right matchups could propel them into a deep run, while unfavorable ones might lead to an early exit.

The Knicks are a team with potential highs and lows, making them somewhat of a boom-or-bust prospect. With Robinson sidelined for 8 to 10 weeks, their immediate challenge is maintaining competitiveness. If they can reintegrate him effectively before the postseason, they could replicate or surpass last season’s success. The coming weeks will be critical in determining whether the Knicks can overcome this setback and fulfill their playoff ambitions.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.