NBA In-Season Tournament: Pacers vs. Bucks SGP

The Indiana Pacers (11-8) and Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) square off in Las Vegas tonight in the first of two semifinal matchups of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Milwaukee enters the contest as a 5.5-point favorite.

These teams last met on Nov. 9, Indiana coming away with a 126-124 victory in a game the Bucks were without star point guard Damian Lillard.

Below, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay for what promises to be an entertaining affair, with a spot in the Tournament Final on the line.

Let’s start the parlay with Milwaukee’s two-time league MVP, who should have his way against Indy’s struggling defense again.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo to Score 30+ Points (-230)

Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 PPG this season

Antetokounmpo scored 54 points against the Pacers in the first meeting

Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in five of his past six games

Indiana is allowing the fourth most points per game to power forwards this season

Leg 2: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 28.5 Points (-108)

Haliburton scored 29 points against Milwaukee in the initial meeting

Haliburton has scored at least 29 points in seven of his past ten games

Milwaukee is allowing the fifth most points to point guards this season

Leg 3: OVER 257.0 (-108)

Indiana is allowing the second most points per game this season (125.2)

Milwaukee is allowing the seventh most points per game this season (118.3)

The OVER has hit in 84.2% of Indiana’s games this season

The OVER has hit in 66.7% of Milwaukee’s games this season

Total Value = +295