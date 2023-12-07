NBA In-Season Tournament: Pacers vs. Bucks SGP

by

2 Hours Ago

The Indiana Pacers (11-8) and Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) square off in Las Vegas tonight in the first of two semifinal matchups of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.

Milwaukee enters the contest as a 5.5-point favorite.

These teams last met on Nov. 9, Indiana coming away with a 126-124 victory in a game the Bucks were without star point guard Damian Lillard.

Below, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay for what promises to be an entertaining affair, with a spot in the Tournament Final on the line.

Let’s start the parlay with Milwaukee’s two-time league MVP, who should have his way against Indy’s struggling defense again.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo to Score 30+ Points (-230)

  • Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 PPG this season
  • Antetokounmpo scored 54 points against the Pacers in the first meeting
  • Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in five of his past six games
  • Indiana is allowing the fourth most points per game to power forwards this season

Leg 2: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 28.5 Points (-108)

  • Haliburton scored 29 points against Milwaukee in the initial meeting
  • Haliburton has scored at least 29 points in seven of his past ten games
  • Milwaukee is allowing the fifth most points to point guards this season

Leg 3: OVER 257.0 (-108)

  • Indiana is allowing the second most points per game this season (125.2)
  • Milwaukee is allowing the seventh most points per game this season (118.3)
  • The OVER has hit in 84.2% of Indiana’s games this season
  • The OVER has hit in 66.7% of Milwaukee’s games this season

Total Value = +295

Thumbnail photo via Michael McLoone-USA TODAY Sports

Picked For You

Related