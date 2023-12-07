NBA In-Season Tournament: Pacers vs. Bucks SGP
The Indiana Pacers (11-8) and Milwaukee Bucks (15-6) square off in Las Vegas tonight in the first of two semifinal matchups of the NBA’s In-Season Tournament.
Milwaukee enters the contest as a 5.5-point favorite.
These teams last met on Nov. 9, Indiana coming away with a 126-124 victory in a game the Bucks were without star point guard Damian Lillard.
Below, I have outlined a three-leg same-game parlay for what promises to be an entertaining affair, with a spot in the Tournament Final on the line.
Let’s start the parlay with Milwaukee’s two-time league MVP, who should have his way against Indy’s struggling defense again.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: Giannis Antetokounmpo to Score 30+ Points (-230)
- Antetokounmpo is averaging 30.2 PPG this season
- Antetokounmpo scored 54 points against the Pacers in the first meeting
- Antetokounmpo has scored at least 30 points in five of his past six games
- Indiana is allowing the fourth most points per game to power forwards this season
Leg 2: Tyrese Haliburton OVER 28.5 Points (-108)
- Haliburton scored 29 points against Milwaukee in the initial meeting
- Haliburton has scored at least 29 points in seven of his past ten games
- Milwaukee is allowing the fifth most points to point guards this season
Leg 3: OVER 257.0 (-108)
- Indiana is allowing the second most points per game this season (125.2)
- Milwaukee is allowing the seventh most points per game this season (118.3)
- The OVER has hit in 84.2% of Indiana’s games this season
- The OVER has hit in 66.7% of Milwaukee’s games this season
Total Value = +295