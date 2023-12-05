NBA In-Season Tournament: Pelicans Take Down Kings

In the second game of a thrilling doubleheader in the NBA season tournament quarterfinal matchups, the Sacramento Kings took on the New Orleans Pelicans in an electrifying showdown. The Kings, playing on their home court, were initially favored by the oddsmakers, given a 3.5-point advantage. However, it was the underdog Pelicans who shocked the basketball world once again, pulling off a convincing upset by double digits with a final score of 127-117.

Brandon Ingram, who was the star of the evening for the Pelicans, put on a remarkable performance with a staggering 30 points. Ingram’s on-court prowess was on full display, and his scoring prowess was a key factor in the Pelicans’ triumph.

The Pelicans’ have tallied a remarkable underdog record this season, boasting a 9-3 record against the spread. What’s even more impressive is that eight of those nine covers resulted in outright victories, including their upset win in the quarterfinals.

To win a basketball game on the road, one must bring their offensive A-game, and the Pelicans did just that. They racked up an impressive 127 points, shooting an outstanding 54% from the field, including a remarkable 45% from beyond the three-point arc. Their sharpshooting from long range proved to be a game-changer, and they executed their game plan flawlessly.

Despite the loss, the Sacramento Kings had several standout performances of their own. De’Aaron Fox, the team’s star player, had a productive night with 34 points, although his efficiency took a slight hit as he shot 10 of 25 from the field. In most cases, such an individual performance would be enough to secure a victory, but the Pelicans’ hot shooting from downtown proved to be the deciding factor.

The Kings, known for their entertaining style of play, were unable to advance in the tournament, leaving fans wanting more. Ultimately, it was the Pelicans’ ability to knock down three-pointers and capitalize on the “live by the three, die by the three” mentality that led them to victory in this thrilling matchup.

In the ever-exciting world of NBA basketball, this game served as a reminder that anything can happen on any given night, and the underdogs are always ready to seize the moment and make their mark on the court. With more exciting matchups ahead in the NBA In-Season Tournament, fans can only anticipate more surprises and incredible performances from their favorite teams and players.

