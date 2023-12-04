NBA In-Season Tournament: Will the Kings Cover Against the Pelicans?

In tonight’s highly anticipated double-header finale, the New Orleans Pelicans face the Sacramento Kings in the quarterfinals of the NBA In-Season Tournament. The Pelicans, entering as a 3.5-point underdog, have a notable track record this season, boasting an impressive 8-3-1 against the spread, including seven outright victories. On the other side, the Kings have a more modest record as favorites, standing at 7-5.

This game promises to be a high-scoring affair, and much attention is focused on De’Aaron Fox of the Kings. Fox, coming off a remarkable performance with 26 points and 16 assists, has shown his versatility on the court. Previously, he dazzled with 40 points and three assists, highlighting his ability to adapt to the team’s needs. His current points, rebounds, and assists prop (PRA) is set at 38.5, reflecting his consistent contribution across the board.

Another key player for the Kings is Domantas Sabonis, whose PRA prop stands at 37.5. Sabonis has been a consistent force throughout the season and his NBA career, contributing significantly in points, rebounds, and assists. His all-around game makes him a crucial player for the Kings.

Despite the Pelicans’ strong performance as underdogs, the Kings are favored to win at home. This matchup is not just about the numbers; it’s a clash of styles and strategies, with both teams looking to assert dominance.

While acknowledging the Pelicans’ prowess as underdogs, the prediction leans toward the Kings. Their home-court advantage and the exceptional form of players like Fox and Sabonis make them the favorites to clinch this exciting matchup. The overall sentiment is in favor of the Kings, backing them to cover the 3.5-point spread at home.

