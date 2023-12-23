New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: +408 SGP
It’s a battle of NFC West foes on Christmas Day as the New York Giants (5-9) travel to the City of Brotherly Love to battle the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)
Philadelphia enters the contest as a sizeable 13.5-point favorite.
Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to get back in the win column.
Let’s kick off the parlay with Philadelphia’s star QB, who has been a touchdown-scoring machine in 2023.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-200)
- Hurts has rushed for 14 touchdowns this season, second-most in the NFL
- Hurts has rushed for at least one score in five of his past six games
- New York is allowing the third-most rushing touchdowns per game this season (1.4)
- Hurts has handled a team-leading 38 red zone carries this season
- Philadelphia ranks eighth in red zone scoring attempts per game this season (3.7)
- New York’s opponents have scored a touchdown on 61.22% of red zone possessions this season (25th)
Leg 2: D’Andre Swift OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-114)
- Swift is coming off an 18-carry, 74-yard performance against the Seahawks last week
- Swift has rushed for at least 65 yards in three of his past five games
- It’s a tremendous matchup against a Giants defense allowing 4.7 YPC (30th) and 131.6 rushing yards per game (29th)
- Swift should see good volume in a matchup where Philadelphia is expected to be playing with a lead
Leg 3: Tommy DeVito OVER 182.5 Passing Yards (-114)
- Philadelphia is allowing the fifth most passing yards per game this season (255.4)
- DeVito is averaging 193 passing yards per game over the last four weeks
- Opposing QBs have thrown for at least 183 yards against Philadelphia in nine of the past ten weeks
- New York is expected to be playing from behind, which should result in increased pass attempts and potential garbage-time production
Total Value = +408
