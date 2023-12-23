New York Giants vs. Philadelphia Eagles: +408 SGP

It’s a battle of NFC West foes on Christmas Day as the New York Giants (5-9) travel to the City of Brotherly Love to battle the Philadelphia Eagles (10-4)

Philadelphia enters the contest as a sizeable 13.5-point favorite.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay as both sides look to get back in the win column.

Let’s kick off the parlay with Philadelphia’s star QB, who has been a touchdown-scoring machine in 2023.

Leg 1: Jalen Hurts Anytime Touchdown (-200)

Hurts has rushed for 14 touchdowns this season, second-most in the NFL

Hurts has rushed for at least one score in five of his past six games

New York is allowing the third-most rushing touchdowns per game this season (1.4)

Hurts has handled a team-leading 38 red zone carries this season

Philadelphia ranks eighth in red zone scoring attempts per game this season (3.7)

New York’s opponents have scored a touchdown on 61.22% of red zone possessions this season (25th)

Leg 2: D’Andre Swift OVER 64.5 Rushing Yards (-114)

Swift is coming off an 18-carry, 74-yard performance against the Seahawks last week

Swift has rushed for at least 65 yards in three of his past five games

It’s a tremendous matchup against a Giants defense allowing 4.7 YPC (30th) and 131.6 rushing yards per game (29th)

Swift should see good volume in a matchup where Philadelphia is expected to be playing with a lead

Leg 3: Tommy DeVito OVER 182.5 Passing Yards (-114)

Philadelphia is allowing the fifth most passing yards per game this season (255.4)

DeVito is averaging 193 passing yards per game over the last four weeks

Opposing QBs have thrown for at least 183 yards against Philadelphia in nine of the past ten weeks

New York is expected to be playing from behind, which should result in increased pass attempts and potential garbage-time production

Total Value = +408

