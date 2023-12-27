NFC Playoffs: Vikings, Falcons, Packers and Seahawks on Fringe

As we head into Week 17, the NFC playoff picture is becoming clearer, with only a few games left in the NFL regular season.

The San Francisco 49ers, despite a Monday night loss to the Baltimore Ravens, hold a strong record at 11-4, securing their spot at the top of the NFC hierarchy. The Detroit Lions, with the same record, have clinched the North and are locked in for the playoffs.

The Philadelphia Eagles also sit comfortably at 11-4, leading their division. They’re positioned well to clinch the East with upcoming games against the Arizona Cardinals and the New York Giants.

The Dallas Cowboys are poised to take the first slot in the wild-card race. The Los Angeles Rams and the Seattle Seahawks are the 8-7 teams in the running, holding onto their playoff hopes as the season nears its end.

The Minnesota Vikings, Atlanta Falcons, Green Bay Packers, and the New Orleans Saints are on the fringe, each with records of 7-8, still in the mix but needing some help and strong finishes to sneak into the postseason.

At 8-7, the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have a direct path to winning the NFC South with a win against the Saints this coming Sunday. Their recent dominant performance against the Jacksonville Jaguars has their fans and defense feeling optimistic.

The debate now turns to the remaining spots and which teams have the momentum and talent to secure their place. There’s a strong sentiment that despite the offensive concerns with Geno Smith at the helm, Seattle has what it takes to maintain their position. However, the Green Bay Packers, led by Jordan Love, are seen as a dark horse with the best quarterback of the contenders, especially after posting 33 points at Carolina last week.

The Seahawks face the Pittsburgh Steelers at home and then the Arizona Cardinals to close the season. While Seattle’s offense has drawn some skepticism, they’ve proven capable of stepping up in crucial moments. Yet, there’s a sense that both the Steelers and Cardinals could present challenges, leaving the door open for upsets.

As the NFC playoff race heats up, the outcomes of the final games will determine which teams will rise to the occasion and which will fall just short. With their quarterback advantage, the Packers could be the team to watch as they aim to make a late surge into the postseason.

