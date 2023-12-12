NFL MVP Odds and Analysis: Enter Ravens’ Lamar Jackson

The Baltimore Ravens and their star quarterback, Lamar Jackson, are in a compelling position as the NFL season progresses. Currently, with MVP odds at 6 to 1, Jackson remains a strong contender for the prestigious award.

Top 5 NFL MVP Odds

Dak Prescott +155

Brock Purdy +165

Lamar Jackson +550

Jalen Hurts + 1000

Josh Allen +1400

The Ravens’ impressive 9-3 record, further bolstered by the Miami Dolphins’ recent loss, puts them in a favorable spot to take the top spot in the AFC.

Even if Jackson doesn’t rack up massive statistical performances, he remains a deserving candidate for the NFL MVP. His leadership and consistent play have been pivotal in Baltimore’s success. The team’s aim, no doubt, is to clinch the number one overall seed, avoiding the challenge of road games in the playoffs.

Jackson’s approach to the game is also a critical factor in his MVP candidacy. He doesn’t necessarily need to put up astronomical numbers, like 300 yards passing and 150 yards rushing, to be considered. Efficient performances, with around 50 yards rushing and approximately 200 yards passing with a couple of touchdowns, could very well suffice for his MVP case.

The recent stepping up of Odell Beckham Jr. in the Ravens’ passing attack further strengthens Jackson’s bid for the MVP. If the dual-threat QB continues to play effectively, minimize turnovers, and lead his team to victories, his chances of securing the MVP title remain high.

As the season unfolds, Jackson’s performance and the Ravens’ overall success will be crucial in determining whether he can clinch the coveted award. The possibility is undoubtedly within reach with the current momentum and Jackson’s dynamic play.

