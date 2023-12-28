Ohio State vs. Missouri: Cotton Bowl Betting Preview

The Ohio State Buckeyes entered the Cotton Bowl as a strong seven-point favorite, but the college football landscape can change in the blink of an eye. Coach Ryan Day and Ohio State were hit hard by roster attrition through the transfer portal, leaving fans wondering about the fate of key players like Kyle McCord and Marvin Harrison Jr. Additionally, a number of key offensive and defensive players opted out in pursuit of their NFL dreams, making the road to victory in the Cotton Bowl a bit more uncertain for Ohio State.

The early betting odds favored Ohio State, but as the transfer portal drama unfolded, Missouri saw an opportunity. They laid 2.5 to 3 points against the Buckeyes, creating a buzz among bettors. Last week, the quarterback situation was clarified with Devin Brown taking the starting role, but Marvin Harrison Jr’s status remained uncertain. Despite being a highly touted NFL prospect for the upcoming 2024 draft, it seemed unlikely he would see action in the Cotton Bowl.

Now, the tide has shifted once again. The Buckeyes have regained their status as favorites, with the line moving to a 3.5-point spread in their favor. The question on everyone’s mind is, how should we make sense of this line movement?

The unpredictable roster changes have certainly influenced the odds. While Ohio State’s defense may not be as formidable as in the past, the backups in programs like Ohio State often prove to be formidable themselves. However, they face a tough challenge in Missouri, a team that has not suffered any key opt-outs or transfers. Missouri boasts a consistent lineup, including a talented quarterback who has faced some of the toughest competition in the SEC.

This Cotton Bowl matchup promises to be a thrilling one, likely coming down to the fourth quarter. Experience could play a pivotal role, and in this regard, Missouri holds the upper hand. Ohio State will undoubtedly put up a fight, but Missouri’s continuity and experience may prove to be the deciding factor. It’s shaping up to be a competitive showdown, but in the end, Missouri’s advantage in experience could secure them the late-game victory. College football fans are in for a treat with this Cotton Bowl clash.

