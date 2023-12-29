Orange Bowl: What Chance Does Florida State Have vs. Georgia?

In the Orange Bowl, the Georgia Bulldogs face off against the Florida State Seminoles in a matchup that stirs considerable interest in college football. The Bulldogs enter the game as overwhelming favorites, with betting odds favoring Georgia at a hefty -20.5. Initially set around two touchdowns, this line reflects the confidence in Georgia’s prowess, accompanied by a total hovering around 44.5.

The question on everyone’s mind is whether it will be a walkover for Georgia. The Bulldogs have shown some vulnerability this season, especially as a nonconference favorite, failing to cover the spread in games against three teams at the season’s start and Georgia Tech in their regular-season finale. Their record stands at a modest 4-8-1 against the spread when favored, casting doubts on their ability to dominate in the Orange Bowl.

Conversely, Florida State seems to be in a challenging position. The Seminoles ‘ lineup is uncertain, with 23 players opting out of the bowl game. This situation leaves head coach Mike Norvell with limited options.

The lack of clarity on who will take the field for the Seminoles speaks volumes. After being excluded from the College Football Playoff, there’s a sense that Florida State might not be fully invested in the Orange Bowl, part of the prestigious New Year Six. This sentiment, coupled with the numerous opt-outs, suggests a potentially lackluster performance from the Seminoles.

As the game approaches, the focus is on whether the backups for Florida State can hold their own against one of the SEC’s finest. The matchup promises to be a litmus test for both teams: Georgia seeks to prove their mettle as a favorite, while Florida State aims to showcase their depth and resilience.

All eyes will be on this exciting showdown in the Orange Bowl. This game could either solidify Georgia’s dominance or reveal the unexpected strength of a depleted Florida State team.

