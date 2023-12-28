Pop Tarts Bowl Preview: Can NC State Upset Kansas State?

The Pop Tarts Bowl is set to ignite excitement at 5:45 p.m. Eastern today, with the Kansas State Wildcats locking horns with the North Carolina State Wolfpack. This college football matchup has witnessed significant live movement in betting odds.

NC State vs. Kansas State Odds at FanDuel

Spread: NC State +2.5 (-102) | Kansas State -2.5 (-120)

NC State +2.5 (-102) | Kansas State -2.5 (-120) Moneyline: NC State (+120) | Kansas State (-144)

NC State (+120) | Kansas State (-144) Total: OVER 48.5 (-114) | UNDER 48.5 (-106)

Initially, Kansas State emerged as a -6.5 point favorite at the FanDuel Sportsbook, but the line has since shifted, narrowing down to -2.5, accompanied by a total of 48.5 points.

NC State has seen some notable roster changes, especially with the departure of MJ Morris, their dynamic sophomore quarterback. Morris, instrumental in several victories, chose to redshirt and subsequently entered the transfer portal, now playing for Maryland.

However, the Wolfpack’s spirits remain high thanks to Brennan Armstrong, a seasoned transfer from Virginia. Armstrong has been a linchpin for NC State, particularly in the latter part of the season. Under his leadership, the Wolfpack has flourished as an underdog, boasting a remarkable 5-2 record against the spread and clinching their last five games, four of which were outright wins as underdogs.

On the other side, Kansas State’s performance as a favorite this season has been less consistent. With a 2-3 record against the spread as a single-digit favorite and losing two of those games outright, the Wildcats face a challenging scenario. The team is on the brink of a new era under Chris Klieman, with Avery Johnson poised to start as quarterback, signaling a fresh chapter for the Wildcats, particularly with Will Howard entering the transfer portal.

The Pop Tarts Bowl is more than just a game; it’s a cultural event, complete with a unique trophy featuring two toaster slots for Pop Tarts. Rumors suggest that the event will even feature a live mascot, supposedly the strawberry-frosted flavor of Pop Tarts, adding a quirky twist to the festivities.

In a clash that promises to be both thrilling and unpredictable, NC State, as a 2.5 point underdog, is could pull off another upset. Dave Doeren, the head coach of the Wolfpack, is fully invested in this game, eager to claim the one-of-a-kind trophy. Given the current dynamics and recent performances, the Wolfpack might just have the edge to triumph in what’s expected to be a sensational showdown in the Pop Tarts Bowl.

