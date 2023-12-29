Predicting 5 Upsets for New Year’s Weekend Bowl Games

New Year’s Weekend has multiple bowl matchups, drawing intrigue with a loaded slate of games. SportsGrid highlights some of our best-upset picks.

Even with some opt-outs and transfer present for Ohio State, this is still a deep roster that is one of the top teams in the country. We’re not super confident in what quarterback Devin Brown will bring to the table, though, which makes us question the value of Ohio State. As a result, Cody Schrader and the Tigers have some value here, and this game seemingly means much more to Missouri to make a statement than it does for Ohio State.

Upset Pick: Missouri moneyline (+150)

The Wyoming Cowboys and Toledo Rockets are set to face off in the Barstool Sports Arizona Bowl. Toledo’s offense must adapt following quarterback DeQuan Finn hitting the transfer portal. The Cowboys are considered slight favorites with a 3.5-point advantage, which seems reasonable considering their offense is shaping up similarly to the one we saw for most of the year. The Rockets are slated to start Tucker Gleason at quarterback, and there are traits in his game that make us believe he can help lead Toledo to an upset.

Upset Pick: Toledo moneyline (+132)

If there was a team inside the top 25 that didn’t impress us this year, it was the Tennessee Volunteers. They’ll be without their starting quarterback, Joe Milton, who opted to enter the transfer portal. Although their backup has a high ceiling, we’re uncomfortable backing him and the Volunteers in this matchup against a defensively robust Iowa Hawkeyes group. Sure, Iowa’s offense is less than ideal, call it a hunch, but we like for them to find a way here to shock the Volunteers.

Upset Pick: Iowa moneyline (+202)

Although the Alabama Crimson Tide are only a slight underdog in the Rose Bowl against Michigan, they still present some plus-money value on the moneyline. Both of these rosters are loaded, and there’s a reason this game is essentially a pick ’em. Michigan has underperformed in the College Football Playoff, and we find it hard to believe that will change in this matchup. Give us Nick Saban with a month of preparation and the Crimson Tide.

Upset Pick: Alabama moneyline (+108)

We’re being treated with two great College Football Playoff matchups, with the Texas Longhorns listed as a 4.5-point favorite over the Washington Huskies in the Sugar Bowl. The Longhorns are deservedly a favorite, but the Huskies have been sensational as an underdog in Kalen DeBoer’s tenure as head coach. Many continue to count the Huskies out, as they have all year long, and we’re just not comfortable doing that.

Upset Pick: Washington moneyline (+152)

