The Ultimate +1000 Same Game Parlay for Chargers at Raiders

Week 15 in the NFL kicks off tonight with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Los Angeles Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders, so we worked up a banger of an ultimate same-game parlay.

Valued at +1000, let’s ride.

I don’t see how this is a blowout either way, so I’ll happily take the underdog in the Chargers up to +7.5 and expect a close one. If I had to pick a side, I would lean toward the Chargers since Easton Stick looked good and composed when he replaced the injured Justin Herbert. Despite it being a short week, the reps he’ll get this week as the QB1 will go a long way. As for the Raiders, they got shut out last week by a pretty mediocre Minnesota Vikings defense. I don’t expect Oakland’s offense to be stalled this week, but they don’t have the firepower right now to beat anyone by more than a touchdown.

Josh Palmer returns tonight after being sidelined for over a month, and it couldn’t come at a better time for the Chargers with Keenan Allen sidelined. Palmer has played eight games without Allen, and he’s averaged a touch over 55 yards per game in those contests, and some of those included Mike Williams taking up touches. He should be WR1 tonight, so I expect Easton Stick to rely heavily on him.

Gerald Everett had a season-high eight targets last week with Easton Stick mostly under center, and he’s had at least four receptions in three straight games. We’re eyeing up Everett to have three catches tonight, but after seeing Stick show trust in Everett last week, we can potentially expect even more volume without Allen.

There is an upside for a big Quentin Johnston outing tonight, but I’ll mark him down for just two receptions to be safe. He’s had two catches in six of his last seven games, but last week, we saw him show off his vertical ability as Stick connected on a 57-yard bomb with the rookie. We’ll see a few more deep shots tonight, so I would also consider throwing in the OVER on his yardage to bump up the value of the parlay if +1000 isn’t enough for you.

Davante Adams has had at least 50 yards in four straight games, but what we’re eyeing here as a vote of confidence is how he’s mauled the Chargers as a Raider. Across two games last season, he averaged nine receptions, 159 yards, and combined for three touchdowns. Earlier this year, he went for 75 yards on eight catches. We’re confident in a 50-yard outing.

We’ll keep this final leg simple, as Hunter Renfrow has at least two receptions in six of his last seven games. He’s seen a little uptick in volume across these last three weeks as he’s averaged four receptions per game, so we’ll expect that to keep rolling tonight with two receptions at the minimum.

