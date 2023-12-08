The Ultimate +900 Same Game Parlay for Eagles at Cowboys

The best Sunday Night Football game of the NFL season is finally upon us, as the Philadelphia Eagles and Dallas Cowboys are set to square off, with the winner taking first place in the NFC East. We worked up an ultimate same-game parlay for you for some extra action on the game, but this game is going to be so electric that you don’t even need anything.

Valued at +900, let’s ride.

We all saw the Eagles get embarrassed on Sunday. It couldn’t have gone any worse. That was the San Francisco 49ers Super Bowl. They came ready for war, and the Eagles did not. I believe that was a humbling wake-up call for the Eagles, who were escaping with wins week after week. After getting punched in the mouth, I expect the Eagles to respond. Going into Dallas will be a challenge, of course, but let’s get real: who has Dallas beaten? No one. Of the Cowboys’ nine wins, only two teams have a .500 record currently; the rest are well below .500. They lost to the Eagles already and got embarrassed even worse by the 49ers than the Eagles did, and now, everyone is anointing the Cowboys as a Super Bowl contender. I need to see it to believe it. If the Eagles end up losing on Sunday, which I don’t expect, I doubt it will be more than a score. They’ll be ready.

This game has a projected total of nearly 54 points, so we have to mix in some touchdown props to this parlay. We’ll start with Jalen Hurts, who has found the endzone with his legs 12 times this season, including against Dallas. Everyone knows if the Eagles get within the 2-yard line, it’s going to be Jalen Hurts getting shoved into the endzone.

CeeDee Lamb has been on an absolute tear as of late, just as the Eagles secondary has struggled mightily. He has found the endzone in five of his last six games, but the one miss did come against the Eagles. However, in that contest, Lamb had 11 catches for 191 yards. If Lamb ends up with another monster game and doesn’t find the endzone, so be it, but with the way Dallas’ offense has been rolling at home, you know he’s going to find a way into the endzone.

If the Eagles score roughly 30 points Sunday night, there is no way AJ Brown doesn’t contribute something. He’s had at least five receptions in nine of his last ten games including a seven-catch outing against Dallas already. If you want to bolster the odds on this parlay, I do like the chances of him finding the endzone as well, but to play it safe, we’re confident in five receptions at the minimum.

The Eagles offense has really missed Dallas Goedert these past couple of weeks, so getting him back for Sunday night’s do-or-die matchup couldn’t have come at a better time. He’s had at least 25 yards in each of his last seven games, including a 50-yard outing against the Cowboys before he got injured. They’ll make sure to get him integrated into the offense from the opening drive.

Brandin Cooks has been our guy, as we’ve done several SGPs in recent weeks with the Cowboys on primetime, so we have to go to him again on Sunday tonight. He’s had at least three catches in four straight games, and since I don’t think the Eagles are going to let CeeDee Lamb have eleven receptions again, I’m sure there will be a few more catches to go around for Cooks.

