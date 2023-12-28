The Ultimate +950 Same Game Parlay for Jets at Browns

We have a Thursday Night Football matchup tonight between the New York Jets and Cleveland Browns, with the Browns able to clinch a playoff birth with a win, so as usual, we worked up an epic same-game parlay.

Valued at +950, let’s ride.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Once Deshaun Watson went down, many thought the season was over, as PJ Walker and Dorian Thompson-Robinson seemed like they didn’t have what it took to lift a talented roster into the playoffs. Enter 38-year-old Joe Flacco into the mix to change the Browns’ fortunes. Across four starts, Flacco has boasted a 3-1 record, combined for ten passing touchdowns, and has averaged 327 passing yards. The New York Jets stink and wish they had Flacco under center since Aaron Rodgers went down. Cleveland has the better offense, defense, and coach, and they want it more, so I’ll kick this parlay off with a Browns win.

Amari Cooper has been surging across the Browns’ three-game winning streak, which was capped off by arguably the best wide receiver showing of anyone in the NFL this season, where he had 11 receptions, 265 yards, and two touchdowns. We’re calling for him to have at least four receptions and 50 receiving yards, which he’s cleared comfortably in the last three games, so we aren’t too stressed about these correlating legs cashing as long as Flacco continues to do his thing.

Over the past three weeks, David Njoku has been the best tight end in football. He’s averaged over seven receptions and 80 yards per game while combining for four touchdowns. I have no reason to think his volume will dive tonight, so I expect Njoku to continue his production.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Breece Hall has had at least four receptions in eight of his last ten games and is coming off a 12-catch outing last week. I expect Trevor Siemian to be under distress all night with Cleveland’s pressure consistently collapsing the pocket, so I imagine there will be a ton of dump-offs to Hall as a safety valve for Siemian. As an individual play, you can get Hall to have at least five receptions at plus-money, which may be my favorite bet of the night, but to keep it safe for the parlay, we’ll need four.

Garrett Wilson has had at least five receptions in 10 of 15 games this season for the Jets, and with his team expected to be playing from behind all night, Siemian will need to air it out more than the Jets’ staff would like. He’s the best and only threat they have at wide receiver, so we’ll look for a five-catch outing with some upside.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.