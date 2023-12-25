The Ultimate Christmas Day +570 Same Game Parlay: 76ers vs. Heat

The Philadelphia 76ers and Miami Heat meet tonight in a clash of two of the NBA’s best teams in the East. While some of the shine may have dimmed with Joel Embiid out and Jimmy Butler a game-time decision, these two perennial playoff rivals want nothing more than to get a victory on Christmas.

Tyrese Maxey has had at least six assists in seven of his last nine and two of his past three games. His last time out, Maxey put up 10 dimes against the Toronto Raptors on Friday night.

While his last game against the Heat came last March, the Sixers guard had seven assists against the tough Miami defense.

With Joel Embiid out today, granted Maxey won’t have an elite scorer to dump the ball down to, he will have the ball in his hands as the offense’s focal point.

On the opposite side of the court, Bam Adebayo should also benefit from Embiid missing this game. Bam is averaging 9.6 boards this season and will be Miami’s top man on the glass today.

He is coming off a double-double performance against Atlanta on Friday, which included 11 boards. Adebayo went past double-digits against Hawks’ big man, Clint Capela (10.7 RPG), the NBA’s eighth-best rebounder this season. Without a paint presence for Philadelphia, Bam should pound the glass all night long.

Tobias Harris should see a usage uptick with Embiid missing this one. Harris will be the number two scoring option outside of Tyrese Maxey and will be asked to elevate above his 16.6 PPG season average.

The former Tennessee sharpshooter is coming off his best game of the year, torching the Raptors for a season-high 33 points on Friday. Harris hit five of nine three-point attempts and shot 52% from the field against Toronto, so when a shooter is hot, give him the ball.

Not that anyone would ever wish their superstar out, but Tyler Herro has flourished in the past two games with Jimmy Butler on the shelf with a left calf strain. Herro put up 30 in a win over the Hawks on Friday and 28 against the Magic on Wednesday. Much of that scoring has come from beyond the arc. Herro had a season-high seven triples against Atlanta and nailed four in Orlando.

Without Embiid in the lineup for Philly, they will need more help defense inside, which could open up the perimeter. Granted, the 76ers are the fourth-best team in the league defending the three, but that D is built around having Embiid in the middle. Herro should have another big game.

