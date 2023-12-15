Week 15 NFL Betting: 5 Teams to Back Against the Spread

We push ahead to Week 15 of the NFL season with four spreads and a two-leg teaser to give you five winners for the weekend.

Minnesota Vikings vs. Cincinnati Bengals

The Cincinnati Bengals are hot, and I’m riding with them. Jake Browning isn’t Joe Burrow, but he has this Bengals’ offense rolling, scoring 34 points in back-to-back games. Essentially, the Bengals control their playoff destiny if they keep stacking the wins, so I expect them to play with an edge like their season is on the line because it is. I don’t trust the Minnesota Vikings with Nick Mullens at the helm, even considering Justin Jefferson is playing. The Bengals are the better team and are in their building, so getting them at -2.5 is something I can’t pass up on.

Pick: Bengals -2.5

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Indianapolis Colts

The wheels are starting to fall off the Pittsburgh Steelers’ wagon, and they won’t get any help on Sunday against an Indianapolis Colts club that is playing better than anyone could imagine. Shane Steichen deserves to be the Coach of the Year, so I trust he’ll regroup his team after the ugly loss they had on Sunday against the Bengals. That was a horrible spot, being a second straight-road game, so getting them back in Indy should do wonders. The Colts are the better team, with the better coach, and will be in their building. I’ll back them to pull out the win and keep their improbable playoff hopes alive.

Pick: Colts -1.5

Chicago Bears vs. Cleveland Browns

I know Joe Flacco looked decent, but what has Joe Flacco done to deserve to be favored by a field goal? I understand that the Browns’ defense can be elite, but let me stress that word “can” as they’ve become far too inconsistent for my liking. The Chicago Bears are balling right now, and Justin Fields is playing arguably the best football of his career as he tries to convince the Bears’ brass to build around him. They dominated the Detroit Lions last week in every facet, so they are worthy of being bet with a field goal and straight up on the moneyline.

Pick: Bears +3

Dallas Cowboys vs. Buffalo Bills

In what will be the game of the day, I had to get some action in, and I’m riding with the home team. The Dallas Cowboys have all the momentum in the world right now after demolishing the Philadelphia Eagles last week. This is a huge letdown spot for the Cowboys. They put everything they had into beating their arch-rival, so going on the road to Buffalo is a trip that can’t be taken lightly. I worry the Cowboys’ are too high on themselves right now to recognize that. The Buffalo Bills need this game to keep their playoff hopes alive, so I will bet on the more desperate team.

Pick: Bills -1.5

6-Point Teaser: Dolphins -2.5, Chiefs -2.5

The Miami Dolphins and Kansas City Chiefs are two teams coming off losses that now face off against bad teams. What else is there to know? The Dolphins welcome the New York Jets, so trust that they’ll rally after an ugly showing on Monday Night Football. Whether or not Tyreek Hill plays, the Dolphins should win. The Chiefs travel to Foxborough to face the New England Patriots, who stink and are no match for the firepower of the Chiefs. Kansas City will be playing mad, given the offsides call they’ve been fixated on all week. Let’s have some fun and throw two units on this teaser.

