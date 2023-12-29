Week 17 NFL Betting: 5 Teams to Back Against the Spread

After a strong showing with our spread bets in Week 16, we aim to remain in the win column in Week 17 with four spreads and a teaser to give you winners as the NFL regular season winds down.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

Detroit Lions vs. Dallas Cowboys

We had to get you a pick for the showdown on Saturday night between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys, and this is a prime spot for the Cowboys to get their stuff together. Dallas has lost two straight games on the road, one by an ugly blowout and the other by a last-second field goal. Coming home where the Cowboys have been undefeated this season, I expect a bounce back. Laying 4.5 against Detroit isn’t ideal, knowing how elite their offense has been, but after winning the NFC North for the first time, it wouldn’t surprise me if all the celebration has them show up flat.

Pick: Cowboys -4.5

Atlanta Falcons vs. Chicago Bears

We were spot on last week with our Atlanta Falcons’ read as they smashed the Indianapolis Colts. We will roll the dice and go against them this week against the Chicago Bears, who have been balling. Chicago has won four of their last six games, but they should be on a six-game winning streak, as both losses were horrifically blown fourth-quarter leads. I don’t think the Falcons’ offense can cook up a fourth-quarter comeback, and they have been far too inconsistent for my liking to back them for a second consecutive week, especially on the road in freezing Chicago.

Pick: Bears -3

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Tennessee Titans vs. Houston Texans

Mike Vrabel is a great coach to back as an underdog in any setting. I’m not buying into the Houston Texans in this spot. CJ Stroud will be returning from his two-week concussion. Still, I don’t expect him to return to this offense and be 100 percent, especially considering his last outing was one of the worst quarterback performances of the season. Houston may still win this game, but getting 4.5 points with a tough Tennessee Titans team is too good to pass up on, especially not knowing what version of Stroud we’ll see.

Pick: Titans +4.5

More NFL Content: NFL Playoff Trends | Coach of the Year Race | MVP Power Rankings

Los Angeles Rams vs. New York Giants

Something is fishy about this line as all the money is coming in on the Los Angeles Rams, and the line is moving in their favor, but I can’t pull the trigger on the New York Giants. Tyrod Taylor looked pretty good coming in for Tommy DeVito, but I can’t imagine he’s able to keep pace with the Rams’ offense that’s averaged 32.4 points per game over the past four weeks. Given the betting volume, I’ll lay the 5.5 with the Rams with caution. However, I’m still confident, considering the Rams are on ten days’ rest compared to the Giants, who played on Monday.

Pick: Rams -5.5

Two-Leg Teaser: Chargers +7.5, Eagles -6.5 (+105)

Something is not right with the Denver Broncos right now after Russell Wilson was benched for Jarrett Stidham, and I liked what I saw from the Chargers last week against the Buffalo Bills with Brandon Staley out of the building. I’m more comfortable with getting 7.5 with the Chargers than just a field goal, as I don’t think Stidham can beat anyone by more than a touchdown.

The Philadelphia Eagles welcome the 3-12 Arizona Cardinals, and I can’t imagine the Cardinals losing this game by less than a touchdown. The Eagles are essentially using the next two weeks as practice for the playoffs as they attempt to get back to their early-season form, so I don’t think they’ll take it easy on a team they should demolish.

All Odds Courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.