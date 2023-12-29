Why is Warren Sharp Suggesting a Saints’ Chris Olave Prop for Bucs Backers?

As the New Orleans Saints prepare to face the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in a pivotal NFC South clash, there’s an intriguing dynamic at play, as noted by NFL analyst Warren Sharp.

Saints vs. Buccaneers Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Saints +2.5 (-110) | Buccaneers -2.5 (-110)

Saints +2.5 (-110) | Buccaneers -2.5 (-110) Moneyline: Saints (+116) | Buccaneers (-136)

Saints (+116) | Buccaneers (-136) Total: OVER 42.5 (-110) | UNDER 42.5 (-110)

Sharp points out a unique aspect of the Saints’ recent schedule: “It may be hard to imagine, but the New Orleans Saints have not played outdoors since Week 5.” This means the team has spent nearly three months playing in dome environments, a factor that could influence their performance in the upcoming outdoor game in Tampa.

This game holds significant implications for the NFC South standings, and there’s been notable movement in the betting world. Sharp observes, “There’s been a lot of sharp money that’s been coming in on the New Orleans Saints.” This shift in the betting line could be crucial for those favoring the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

If you like the Buccaneers, an interesting betting angle is to play Chris Olave’s receiving yards prop. Sharp explains, “Chris Olave in the Saints losses has gone over the total routinely.” Olave’s receiving yardage has consistently exceeded expectations in losses, with totals of 123, 119, 149, 96, 94, and 57 receiving yards since Week 5. However, in the Saints’ wins over that span, Olave’s performance dips significantly, with receiving yards of 12, 28, 46, and 46.

For bettors looking to wager on the Buccaneers, combining this bet with a prop on Olave’s receiving yards going over the set range of 66.5 to 68.5 yards could be a strategic play. As Sharp notes, “This wouldn’t be the preferred way to play this game, but if you do happen to bet on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, I would be looking to also parlay that to Chris Olave’s receiving yards over.”

This NFC South matchup presents a unique scenario due to the Saints’ prolonged indoor play and their first outdoor game in months. Bettors might find value in the shifting odds and the potential parlay involving the Buccaneers’ win and Olave’s receiving yards, especially given the pattern of his performances in losses versus wins.

