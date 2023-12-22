Without Its Starting QB, Will Underdog Duke Cover vs. Troy?

As we approach Saturday’s college football game between Troy and Duke, the dynamics have shifted significantly, with the Blue Devils without their starting quarterback, Riley Leonard.

Troy vs. Duke Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Troy -7.5 (-104) | Duke +7.5 (-118)

Troy -7.5 (-104) | Duke +7.5 (-118) Moneyline: Troy (-300) | Duke (+240)

Troy (-300) | Duke (+240) Total: OVER 44.5 (-105) | UNDER 44.5 (-115)

Leonard’s entering the transfer portal has led to the Trojans being favored by 7.5 points, with a total of 44.5 points expected in the game. The betting lines would likely look very different in a scenario where Duke had their full offensive lineup, including their quarterback. Troy’s impressive season is acknowledged, but Duke’s missing quarterback heavily influences their favoritism in this matchup.

The strategy for Duke in this game might revolve around a heavy reliance on their running game as they adapt to their quarterback’s absence. Changes in coaching staff further complicate the situation for both teams. Troy sees a shift with Jon Sumrall’s move to Tulane, and Duke’s Mike Elko is heading to Texas A&M. Duke welcomes Manny Diaz to the sidelines while Gerad Parker takes over for Troy.

In light of these changes, Duke’s Grayson Loftis is a player to watch. Despite a 65% completion rate with a couple of interceptions, his performance could be pivotal for Duke. Additionally, Troy’s Kimani Vidal, an excellent running back, will be crucial in this matchup.

Despite the odds, there’s a belief that Duke can not only compete but also cover the spread. This belief stems from Duke’s potential in their gameplay and strategy, even though the game is almost a home fixture for Troy. Given Troy’s impressive team, the challenge for Duke is substantial, but they have the strengths, particularly upfront, to make the game competitive.

The upcoming game between Troy and Duke presents an intriguing scenario. The game promises to be an exciting and closely contested battle, even with Duke’s quarterback out and new coaching dynamics on both sides.

