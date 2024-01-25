2024 College Football National Championship Betting Trends

Even though the college football season is months away, bettors and fans are closely monitoring the betting landscape for insights into the National Championship. Let’s dive into the latest trends at BetMGM, examining line movements, ticket percentages, handle percentages, and identifying the biggest liabilities.

Line Movement: The Shifting Odds

Georgia : The Bulldogs have seen their odds tighten, moving from +500 to +350 . This shift indicates increasing confidence among bettors in Georgia’s championship prospects.

Ohio State : The Buckeyes have also experienced a significant adjustment, with their odds improving from +700 to +500 . This change reflects heightened expectations for Ohio State’s performance this season.

Texas: The Longhorns have seen a modest enhancement in their odds, moving from +1000 to +900. While still considered a longer shot compared to Georgia and Ohio State, Texas is evidently gaining traction among bettors.

Ticket and Handle Percentages: Where the Money Is Going

Highest Ticket%:

Ohio State leads the pack with a substantial 31.9% of the tickets, showcasing their popularity among bettors.

leads the pack with a substantial of the tickets, showcasing their popularity among bettors. Georgia follows with a respectable 11.3% , a reflection of their solid odds and championship potential.

follows with a respectable , a reflection of their solid odds and championship potential. Texas, though slightly behind in odds, still garners a notable 6.3% of the tickets.

Highest Handle%:

Ohio State dominates the handle percentage with a massive 54.0% , indicating a significant amount of money being wagered on their success.

dominates the handle percentage with a massive , indicating a significant amount of money being wagered on their success. Georgia holds 7.7% of the handle, which, while lower than Ohio State, is still significant.

holds of the handle, which, while lower than Ohio State, is still significant. Notre Dame, despite not being in the top three for ticket percentage, has a considerable 6.4% of the handle, hinting at larger individual bets being placed on them. The Fighting Irish sit at +2500.

Biggest Liabilities: Teams to Watch Out For

Ohio State remains a substantial liability for bookmakers, given their high ticket and handle percentages. A championship win by the Buckeyes could result in significant payouts.

Colorado (+30000) and Tennessee (+3000) also emerge as major liabilities. While they may not be leading the charts in terms of odds, their potential to upset the favorites makes them critical teams in the betting narrative.

As the college football offseason continues to take shape, Ohio State appears to be the bettors’ favorite, commanding a significant share of both tickets and handle. Georgia’s improved odds reflect their status as a serious contender, while Texas and Notre Dame are also drawing notable betting interest. Meanwhile, underdogs like Colorado and Tennessee are poised as potential disruptors in the betting world.

