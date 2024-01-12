2024 College Football National Championship Odds and Analysis

The college football world is abuzz with excitement as fans and bettors eagerly anticipate the 2024 National Championship, just days after Michigan was crowned champions. The odds are shifting, teams are making key moves, and the race for the title is heating up. Let’s take a closer look at the top contenders and their betting odds for this upcoming season, focusing on the Ohio State Buckeyes and the Texas Longhorns.

Ohio State Buckeyes: +600

The Buckeyes are heading into the 2024 season with high expectations and a sense of urgency. Despite losing standout receiver Marvin Harrison to the NFL draft, they have retained several key defensive players. Their defense, which was on par with Michigan’s last year in terms of scoring and statistics, narrowly missed victory in Ann Arbor. Ohio State has also secured the services of Quinshon Judkins, the physical Ole Miss running back, to bolster their offense around new quarterback Will Howard.

Coach Ryan Day faces immense pressure to deliver a championship, and this all-in mentality could work in their favor. The Buckeyes are poised to make a strong run for the national title, making them an enticing betting option at +600.

Texas Longhorns: +750

Texas fans have reasons to be excited as Quinn Ewers has decided to return for another season. This announcement provides a boost to the Longhorns’ national championship aspirations. Coach Steve Sarkisian‘s commitment to the program is evident, and he appears to be steering clear of any potential offers from Alabama. The resources and foundation he has built at Texas make it an attractive destination.

The combination of Ewers’ talent and Sarkisian’s coaching prowess makes the Longhorns a legitimate contender. At 7.5 to 1 odds, Texas is a team to keep a close eye on, and they could potentially set up an exciting showdown with Ohio State in the national championship game.

While Ohio State and Texas are among the frontrunners, it’s important to remember that college football is full of surprises. Teams like Georgia (+300), with their strong roster, remain a formidable force. The 2024 college football season promises to be an exhilarating ride, and fans and bettors alike can expect plenty of twists and turns along the way.

As we look ahead to next season, one thing is sure: the race for the national championship is wide open, and anything can happen on the gridiron.