2024 College Football National Championship Viewing Guide: How to Watch Michigan vs. Washington

Get ready for the epic clash between the Michigan Wolverines and Washington Huskies in the 2024 College Football National Championship.

SportsGrid fills you in on how to watch.

The Wolverines snuck by the Alabama Crimson Tide in the Rose Bowl. It took a fourth-quarter comeback and overtime, but the Wolverines would not be stopped in the iconic Rose Bowl. Their opponent, the Washington Huskies, held on for a high-scoring victory over the Texas Longhorns in the Sugar Bowl.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

The 2024 College Football National Championship will occur on Monday, January 8, 2024.

The 2024 College Football National Championship will kick off at 7:30 p.m. ET.

ESPN is broadcasting the 2024 College Football National Championship.

You can watch the 2024 College Football National Championship online on ESPN.com, ESPN+, and the ESPN app.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.