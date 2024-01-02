5 Overreactions to Week 17 of the NFL Season: Lions-Cowboys Calls

Nothing generates as much buzz and excitement as the NFL. Week after week, the intensity continues to be ratcheted up as we race toward the postseason. As usual, several noteworthy headlines emerged from this week’s gridiron action.

Without further ado, here are five overreactions to what we saw in the NFL in Week 17:

5. Mike Tomlin was on Bath Salts at the Start of December

There’s no other rational explanation to account for the decision to start Mitch Trubisky.

The Pittsburgh Steelers were comfortably sitting at 7-4, with games against the Arizona Cardinals, New England Patriots, and Indianapolis Colts on the horizon. Life should have been good, but then Kenny Pickett went down with an ankle injury. Mike Tomlin gets a free pass for turning to Trubisky against the Cardinals, as he was the only other pivot dressed. But 117 passing yards and three points later, Tomlin should have been convinced to look elsewhere.

Instead, the Steelers rode Trubisky for two agonizing games longer, putting their playoff hopes on life support. If Tomlin was of clear mind, it’s unlikely Trubisky’s tenure as starting quarterback would have lasted three games.

4. Nobody Deserves to “Win” the NFC South

The NFL playoffs would be so much more entertaining if the seven best teams made the postseason. Rather, we include all eight division winners, including whichever sad sack franchise unwillingly stumbles into the NFC South automatic berth.

The Tampa Bay Buccaneers are still in the driver’s seat this season, but their effort against the New Orleans Saints in Week 17 left a lot to be desired. Tampa could have clinched a division banner and playoff berth with a win, but ended up dropping a decisive 23-13 decision as -2.5 home chalk.

It all comes down to Week 18, with Bucs, Saints, and Atlanta Falcons all still in contention. Whichever team emerges with a home playoff game definitely doesn’t deserve it.

3. The Los Angeles Rams Are Going on an Extended Playoff Run

The Los Angeles Rams 2022 campaign was an unmitigated disaster. In a vacuum, the Rams looked like a bottom-feeding team, with no direction or skill. But that season is sandwiched between a Super Bowl win and, what’s presumed to be, another deep playoff run.

Sean McVay is extracting maximum value from his offensive contributors. The Rams average the seventh-most yards and eighth-most points, amplifying their production over the latter part of the campaign. Moreover, they’ve allowed four of their past six opponents to 339 yards or fewer.

If LA can sustain its defensive improvements, there could be no stopping them in the playoffs. Don’t be surprised if you see them making some noise in the NFC Championship Game.

2. Every Packers Quarterback Will Eventually End Up in the Hall of Fame

Add Green Bay Packers quarterbacks making the Hall of Fame to the list of death and taxes. All this franchise has done since the early dawn of football is produce Hall-worthy signal callers. Arnie Herber, Bart Starr, Brett Favre, eventually Aaron Rodgers, and maybe even Jordan Love will all walk the same path to Canton, Ohio.

When the Packers needed him the most, Love threw for 256 yards and three scores, moving his team back into a playoff spot. That ratchets Love’s season-long totals up to 3,843 passing yards and 30 scores, nearly matching Rodgers’ 16-game passing yard total of 4,038 and surpassing his 28 touchdown passes. With fewer interceptions to boot.

Granted, Love’s got a lot of work left to do to reach the stratosphere of his predecessors. Still, Packers fans have to be pleased with early results.

1. NFL Officials Are The Worst

Let’s qualify this hot take. Being an official is not easy.

Still, that doesn’t excuse you for being terrible at your job.

The officiating crew absolutely butchered the crucial NFC showdown between the Detroit Lions and Dallas Cowboys. We all know what happened, so we can spare Lions fans reliving that nightmare. What’s swept under the rug is the devastating impact that had on the NFC playoff landscape.

The Cowboys were handed the NFC East lead. The Eagles were relegated to the fifth seed. The San Francisco 49ers were gift-wrapped the first seed. Dallas was promoted to the second seed. The Lions were bumped to the third seed, robbing them of their chance at a Conference title and a first-round bye.

If you went to Taco Bell and were continuously shortchanged or given the wrong order, you’d expect heads to roll. Coincidentally, that’s probably where some of these officials will end up working when their officiating careers come to an end.

