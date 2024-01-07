Bills’ Josh Allen Could Emerge as the Week 18 Fantasy MVP

In the world of NFL football, few players have made as significant an impact on the fantasy landscape as Buffalo Bills’ quarterback, Josh Allen. In this article, we’ll delve into the perspective of the Buffalo Bills and analyze Josh Allen’s value both from a fantasy football and betting standpoint. Get ready to uncover the secrets behind his fantasy success and how you can leverage it in your bets.

Your Ultimate NFL Week 18 Betting Guide with Picks, Props, & SGPs

The Fantasy Quarterback King

Josh Allen has been nothing short of spectacular in the world of fantasy football. With a price tag of $9,500 on FanDuel and $8,300 on DraftKings, he is a high-cost option that many fantasy managers consider worth every penny. As the number one fantasy quarterback in terms of total points and averaging 24 points per game, Allen’s fantasy value is undeniable.

The Stefon Diggs Mystery

One aspect that has puzzled fantasy enthusiasts is the recent underperformance of star wide receiver Stefon Diggs. Since week six, Diggs has struggled to surpass the 100-yard receiving mark, leaving some to speculate whether it’s due to changes in the offense or Diggs losing his touch. Regardless, Josh Allen’s fantasy value has remained consistently high, even without relying heavily on his star receiver.

The Value of Josh Allen Solo

While it’s tempting to stack Allen with his star-studded receiving corps, such as Stefon Diggs, Gabriel Davis, and others, the safest bet might be rostering Josh Allen by himself. Despite the array of receiving options, the volatility and inconsistency in Buffalo’s passing game make it challenging to predict who will shine on any given week. Therefore, investing in Allen alone might be the smartest strategy.

Exploring Alternative Options

Given Josh Allen’s premium price, you might need to pivot to more affordable options in other positions to fit him into your fantasy lineup. Players like running back Zamir White and other budget-friendly wide receivers or tight ends can help balance your roster while still making the most of Allen’s fantasy potential.

Tyreek Hill: Injury Concerns for AFC East Clash Vs. Bills

The Rushing Touchdown Machine

Josh Allen’s fantasy value is significantly bolstered by his remarkable ability to score rushing touchdowns. With an astounding 15 rushing touchdowns this season, he ranks only second to Jalen Hurts in this category. This unique skill set makes Allen a consistent fantasy MVP candidate, regardless of the challenges his receiving corps may face.

Conclusion

As you consider your fantasy football lineup and betting strategy, don’t overlook the impact of Josh Allen in the Buffalo Bills’ offense. His consistency and versatility have made him the top fantasy quarterback this season, and his rushing touchdowns set him apart from the competition. While the Buffalo Bills’ receiving situation remains uncertain, rostering Josh Allen by himself might be the safest bet. So, whether you’re a fantasy football enthusiast or a savvy bettor, keep a close eye on Josh Allen and his potential to deliver a winning performance week after week.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.