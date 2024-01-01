Cam Ward Declares for the NFL Draft Amid Transfer Portal Rumors

When the transfer portal opened in early December, Cam Ward was one of the first entrants. The Washington State transfer announced he would decide between other programs or the NFL Draft, making it clear his time at WSU was over.

Nonetheless, after weeks of contemplating his future and taking official visits to top schools like Florida State and Miami, the top transfer QB started the new year with his decision.

Cam Ward declares for the NFL Draft

Ward began his collegiate journey at the University of Incarnate Word in San Antonio. In two seasons with the Cardinals, the dual-threat QB threw for 71 touchdowns and only 14 interceptions. Proving too dominant for Division II football, Ward entered the transfer portal and found his next opportunity with Washington State, where he carried over his elite play to Division I.

In two seasons with the Cougars, the six-foot-two playmaker tossed 48 touchdowns, added 13 touchdowns on the ground, and finished his time at WSU with only 16 interceptions. As a result of his impressive play, Ward quickly became one of the more highly coveted prospects for the top teams when he entered his name into the transfer portal. And with one season left of eligibility, the Texas native had plenty of options to finish out his college career.

However, after weeks of decision-making, Ward announced on social media that he had ultimately chosen to forego his final year of eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft. Looking ahead, the former Jerry Rice recipient will be joining the likes of Drake Maye, Jayden Daniels, and likely Caleb Williams at the NFL Combine.

With the arm talent, ability to scramble, and football IQ to understand the game at the next level, Ward could be a highly coveted prospect that NFL teams didn’t expect to be available to them this offseason. Nonetheless, only time will tell, but the underrated quarterback has all the tools to develop into an NFL starter.

