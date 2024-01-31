Can the Chiefs Continue Winning as Underdogs in Super Bowl LVIII?

In the highly anticipated NFL match-up of Super Bowl LVIII, the San Francisco 49ers and the Kansas City Chiefs are set to face off in a game that promises excitement and high-level competition. Despite the Kansas City Chiefs being the underdog, their performance this season indicates a potential for an upset.

49ers vs. Chiefs Game Odds at FanDuel

Spread: 49ers -1.5 (-115) | Chiefs +1.5 (-105)

49ers -1.5 (-115) | Chiefs +1.5 (-105) Moneyline: 49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110)

49ers (-130) | Chiefs (+110) Total: OVER 47.5 (-105) | UNDER 47.5 (-115)

Kansas City, with Patrick Mahomes as their quarterback, has had a rare status as an underdog. Remarkably, they have thrived in this position, boasting a record of three wins and zero losses both as an underdog or a pick’em. Similarly, they are undefeated as a road underdog this season. This resilience is particularly noteworthy considering the Chiefs’ overall record of eight wins and three losses on the road or at neutral sites.

This Super Bowl, being played away from home for both teams, puts the Chiefs in a slightly advantageous position, given their impressive record in similar circumstances. The 49ers are undoubtedly a formidable team, with a roster many consider superior. However, the presence of Patrick Mahomes, coupled with Travis Kelce playing at the peak of his abilities, makes the Chiefs a challenging opponent to dismiss.

While the 49ers may seem like the stronger team on paper, the dynamic play of Mahomes and Kelce and the Chiefs’ proven track record in underdog situations add an intriguing layer of complexity to the game. With these factors in mind, the Kansas City Chiefs stand as a compelling choice for those predicting the outcome of Super Bowl LVIII.

