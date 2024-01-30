Can the Pacers Keep it Close in Boston as Substantial Road Dogs?

The Indiana Pacers face a challenging NBA game against the Boston Celtics, with injury concerns continuing to loom on both sides. Key players Tyrese Haliburton and Kristaps Porzingis are game-time decisions.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Pacers vs. Celtics Game Odds at FanDuel

Spread: Pacers +7.5 (-106) | Celtics -7.5 (-114)

Pacers +7.5 (-106) | Celtics -7.5 (-114) Moneyline: Pacers (+245) | Celtics (-300)

Pacers (+245) | Celtics (-300) Total: OVER 245.5 (-110) | UNDER 245.5 (-110)

The Celtics’ remarkable home record is a significant factor in this matchup, reflected in the betting odds. The total set at 245.5 points suggests a high-scoring game is expected. However, betting on NBA games requires careful consideration of practice reports and player statuses, which can dramatically influence game outcomes.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA game picks and NBA Props Picks all Season Long.

For the Celtics, Porzingis didn’t play in last night’s win over the New Orleans Pelicans, possibly as a precaution for tonight’s prime-time national television matchup. Despite being on the second leg of a back-to-back, where they mounted a fourth-quarter comeback, the Celtics are expected to bring their A-game. On the other hand, the Pacers have had the benefit of rest.

The Celtics’ motivation is likely high. They lost to the Pacers in the in-season tournament, and their last game in Indiana ended controversially in favor of the Pacers. Additionally, Jayson Tatum typically performs well against Indiana, adding to the Celtics’ potential advantage.

Check out SportsGrid’s NBA Betting Guide Here.

For the Pacers, the return of Haliburton, who has missed the last five games, could be pivotal, but his integration with new teammate Pascal Siakam will be crucial. Despite potential lineup changes, the Pacers’ fast-paced playstyle might help them keep the game competitive.

While the Celtics are the clear favorites, especially given their previous 50-point victory over Indiana in Boston in November, the Pacers’ rest advantage and potential return of key players could influence the game’s dynamics. However, Boston’s motivation and home-court prowess make them a strong contender in this matchup.

Do you have all the intel you need to win? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.