Can the Volunteers Cover Double-Digits vs. South Carolina?

In an anticipated SEC college basketball clash this Tuesday evening, Tennessee stands as a significant 14.5-point favorite against South Carolina. Having recently upset Kentucky at home, the Gamecocks face a challenging road game in Knoxville.

South Carolina vs. Tennessee Game Odds at FanDuel

South Carolina +14.5 (-115) | Tennessee -14.5 (-105) Moneyline: South Carolina (+850) | Tennessee (-1600)

The key question is whether Lamont Paris and his team can make this game more competitive than the 14.5-point spread suggests. Paris detailed how he’s shaping South Carolina’s program. Influenced by his time under Bo Ryan at Wisconsin, Paris focuses on low turnovers, minimal fouls, and keen player evaluation, understanding that they can’t always attract the same caliber of recruits as other top programs.

The spotlight, however, is also on Rick Barnes‘s Tennessee team, particularly the impact of Dalton Knecht. Despite averaging 24 wins per season under Barnes over the last six years, Tennessee has often struggled offensively in the NCAA tournament. This year, Knecht emerged as a game-changer. Averaging 32 points in his previous five games, he’s a drastic upgrade from his time at Northern Colorado. Dubbed a “canteen in the desert,” Knecht provides Tennessee fans with genuine hope and confidence in their pursuit of a Final Four berth.

Both teams bring unique strengths to this matchup. Under Paris’s disciplined coaching, South Carolina aims to disrupt Tennessee’s rhythm, while Tennessee, boosted by Knecht’s scoring prowess, looks to solidify its status as a top contender in the SEC. As the game unfolds, it will be interesting to see if South Carolina can defy the odds or if Tennessee’s offensive firepower will prevail.

