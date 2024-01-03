CFB Natty Game and Player Props: Washington and Michigan Picks

As the excitement for the National Championship game between the Washington Huskies and the Michigan Wolverines builds, bettors are heavily focused on the college football props market. Let’s dive into the three most bet player props so far, along with some insightful analysis.

JJ McCarthy – Over 190.5 Passing Yards The buzz is strong around McCarthy. With the betting line set at over 190.5 passing yards, it’s clear that many are expecting a standout performance. The sentiment is that the Washington defense might compel Michigan to shift towards a more aggressive passing game, making McCarthy’s over a popular bet.

Blake Corum – Over 101.5 Rushing Yards Another hot bet is on Corum, surpassing 101.5 rushing yards. Corum's dynamic play has been a cornerstone for the Wolverines, and expectations are high for him to deliver a strong ground game.

Michael Penix Jr. – Over 297.5 Passing Yards On the Huskies' side, there's a lot of action on Penix Jr. going over 297.5 passing yards. This prop underscores the anticipation of a high-flying offensive showcase from Penix.

Aside from these top bets, we like Donovan Edwards. In big games like this, breaking tendencies is crucial, and Edwards, with his potential for a significant rushing total and scoring touchdowns, is an intriguing option for bettors. Edwards’ rushing total is 25.5 yards, and he sits at +185 to score a touchdown.

Switching to Michael Penix Jr., the focus isn’t just on his passing. His rushing ability, especially if Michigan plays man-to-man coverage, is also drawing attention. This dual-threat capability makes Penix a valuable proposition in various betting scenarios. Take a look at his rushing props as they become available.

Looking at game props, some notable ones include:

Michigan to win by 1 to 6 points (+375)

Michigan to win and over 48.5 total points (+120)

Washington to score first (+110)

Washington as the first team to 20 points (+140)

Game going to overtime (+875)

These props offer a range of scenarios that bettors are considering, from tight scorelines to potential overtime thrillers.

For those looking for a more daring bet, taking Washington with a 7-point advantage is a bold move at +280. It’s a less popular bet, but upsets and surprises are always on the table in college football.

Whether it’s individual player performances or game outcome scenarios, the betting landscape for the National Championship game is ripe with opportunities. With so much talent on both sides, the prop bets reflect college football’s unpredictable and exhilarating nature at its finest.