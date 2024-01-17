Clippers Shine as Thunder Face Back-to-Back Defeats in Los Angeles

In a two-night stint in Los Angeles, the Oklahoma City Thunder faced disappointment as they lost to both the Lakers and the Clippers. On Monday night, they fell short against the Los Angeles Lakers, and the following evening, they couldn’t overcome the Los Angeles Clippers. The final score of the Clippers-Thunder matchup was 128-117, marking a significant win for Los Angeles.

The Clippers have been on a hot streak lately, winning 18 out of their last 22 games since the end of November. They have not only been winning but also covering the spread, as demonstrated by last night’s victory, where they were 6.5-point home favorites. The Clippers’ impressive shooting percentages of 46% from the field and close to 47% from three-point range have been key contributors to their success.

What’s fascinating is that the Clippers, often criticized for their three-point shooting, managed to shoot an impressive 47% from beyond the arc in this game. This performance underscores the firepower of the Clippers’ big three, consisting of Paul George, James Harden, and Kawhi Leonard.

Paul George had a standout night, scoring a whopping 38 points. The beauty of the Clippers’ roster is that they don’t have to rely on a single player to carry the team every night. While Kawhi Leonard and James Harden contributed 16 points each, the Clippers’ bench played a crucial role. This deep and well-rounded team is a testament to the Clippers’ strength and versatility.

In a game where not everything clicked for their big three, the Clippers showcased their ability to adapt and win with a lead dog like Paul George stepping up to the plate. It’s these kinds of performances that make the Clippers a formidable force in the NBA.

The Clippers’ victory over the Thunder is a sign that they are hitting their stride as they move forward in the season. With a strong bench and a trio of stars in Paul George, Kawhi Leonard, and James Harden, the Clippers are undoubtedly a team to watch in the NBA.

