Coach Young’s All-Time Boston Celtics Second Unit

The Boston Celtics, a storied franchise in NBA history, have been graced with some of the most talented players the game has ever seen. That fact makes it a difficult task just picking an all-time starting lineup. While Coach Young already pulled off that task with his Boston top five, here are five players that make up the second unit on his fantasy Celts squad.

Kevin Garnett , AKA ‘The Big Ticket,’ had an illustrious career, and though his time with the Celtics was relatively brief, it was nothing short of spectacular. Garnett’s impact on the team was immediate and profound, playing a pivotal role in their championship pursuit.

When it comes to post moves, no one did it better than Kevin McHale . Widely regarded as having the best post moves in the history of the game, McHale’s footwork was a thing of beauty. His ability to execute a jump hook, reverse pivot, or knock down a crucial shot was unparalleled. McHale’s skill set in the paint is still a benchmark for players today.

In the center position, Robert Parish, known as ‘The Chief’, stands tall. A nine-time All-Star and a four-time NBA champion, Parish’s presence in the middle was a cornerstone of the Celtics’ success. His ability to dominate on both ends of the court made him an invaluable member of the team.

The conversation then shifts to the guards, with Sam Jones leading the way. A 10-time NBA champion , Jones’ legacy with the Celtics is etched in history. His contributions were integral to Boston’s dominance in the NBA, showcasing a level of consistency and excellence that few have matched.

Lastly, we remember Dennis Johnson, a player whose life and career were tragically cut short. DJ, as he was fondly known, was a five-time All-Star, a three-time NBA champion, and a Finals MVP. His Hall of Fame career is a testament to his skill, leadership, and lasting impact on the Celtics.

Each player brought something unique to the Celtics, contributing to the rich tapestry of the franchise’s history. From Garnett’s intensity to McHale’s post moves, Jones’ championship pedigree, Parish’s all-around game, and Johnson’s all-star caliber play, these legends represent the best of Boston throughout the years. Their legacy continues to inspire new generations of Celtics players and fans alike, reminding us of the depth and talent that has passed through this iconic team.

