Coach Young’s All-Time Boston Celtics Starting Lineup

The Boston Celtics, one of the most storied franchises in NBA history, have been home to some of the game’s greatest players. Compiling an all-time starting five for this illustrious team is a journey through basketball history, highlighting legendary figures who have left indelible marks on the sport.

Point Guard: Bob Cousy

Leading the lineup as the point guard is Bob Cousy. Known for revolutionizing the game with his fast-break style, Cousy transformed how basketball was played. His impressive resume includes being a 13-time All-Star and a six-time NBA champion, affirming his status as a groundbreaking and pivotal figure in basketball history.

Shooting Guard: Paul Pierce

At shooting guard stands Paul Pierce, nicknamed “The Truth” for his clutch performances and cold-blooded play on the court. Pierce, a 10-time All-Star, NBA champion, and Hall of Famer, is remembered for his remarkable scoring ability and unflappable demeanor in critical moments of the game.

Small Forward: Larry Bird

The small forward position is graced by none other than Larry Bird, affectionately known as “Larry Legend.” Bird’s career stats are awe-inspiring: 24.3 points, 10 rebounds, and 6.3 assists per game. A 12-time All-Star, three-time NBA champion, and three-time MVP, Bird’s influence extends beyond the hardwood, as he is revered as one of the all-time greats in basketball history.

Power Forward: John Havlicek

At power forward, John Havlicek brings his relentless energy and skill. An eight-time NBA champion and 13-time All-Star, Havlicek averaged 20.8 points per game. His legacy includes the famous “Havlicek stole the ball!” moment in Game 7 of the 1965 Eastern Conference Finals, which sealed the win for Boston, a testament to his impact and significance in the Celtics’ lore.

Center: Bill Russell

Anchoring the team at center is the legendary Bill Russell. Russell’s achievements are almost mythical: 11 NBA championships, 12-time All-Star, and an astounding average of 22.5 rebounds per game. His championship rings outnumber his fingers, a feat that cements him as one of the greatest players in NBA history.

This all-time starting five of the Boston Celtics represents a constellation of basketball legends. Each player not only contributed to the rich history of the Celtics but also left a lasting imprint on the sport itself, changing the way basketball is played and perceived.

