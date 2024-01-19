Coach Young’s All-Time Los Angeles Lakers Starting Lineup

In the annals of NBA history, the Los Angeles Lakers stand out with a roster of legendary players who have defined and redefined the game. Selecting an all-time starting five from this illustrious list is challenging, but a few names stand above the rest for their impact on the court and incredible achievements.

At point guard, the role of the “big guard” was redefined by the one and only Magic Johnson. Averaging 19.5 points per game, 7.2 rebounds, and an impressive 11.2 assists, Johnson’s stats only begin to tell the story of his influence on the game. A 12-time All-Star, five-time NBA champion, and three-time MVP, his leadership and versatility on the court were unparalleled.

Moving to the shooting guard position, the unforgettable Kobe Bryant. The Black Mamba brought relentless intensity and skill to the game. Bryant’s contributions, scoring an average of 25 points per game and grabbing 5.2 rebounds, were monumental. His record as an 18-time All-Star and five-time champion, coupled with two-time Finals MVP honors, speaks volumes about his fantastic career and lasting legacy.

At the small forward position, James Worthy. Big Game James redefined the role with his athletic prowess and versatility. His ability to play both as a small forward and a power forward was ahead of its time. Worthy’s impressive career includes being a seven-time All-Star, a three-time NBA champion, and securing the 1988 Finals MVP honors.

The center position is dominated by the legendary Kareem Abdul-Jabbar. The Captain’s impact on the game is immeasurable, not least because of his invention of the skyhook – arguably the most dominating shot in basketball history. His career accolades are staggering: a six-time MVP, 19-time All-Star, and six-time NBA champion.

Each of these players excelled in their positions and revolutionized how the game is played. Their individual and collective achievements have cemented the Los Angeles Lakers as one of the most successful and storied franchises in NBA history. This all-time starting five represents a combination of skill, innovation, and championship pedigree that is hard to match in the annals of basketball history.

