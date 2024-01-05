Defensive Mastery: Dennis Allen Outplays Rivals in Rematches

Dennis Allen may not be known as a top-tier head coach, but his expertise in coaching defense is undeniable. His impressive track record since 2019 in same-season rematch games speaks volumes.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Under Allen’s leadership, the New Orleans Saints are an outstanding 13-3 straight up and against the spread (ATS), with the under hitting in 11 of those 16 games. This success can be primarily attributed to the stellar performance of the Saints’ defense, which has consistently stifled opposing offenses. Remarkably, they’ve allowed more than 18 points in only one of these 14 games, with a high of just 20 points.

This defensive prowess has been a critical factor in keeping their opponents under the team total in 13 out of 14 games. Conversely, Arthur Smith and the Atlanta Falcons have struggled in similar circumstances. This year, they are 0-2 straight up and ATS in same-season rematch games. Their offense has been notably sluggish, failing to produce points quickly or in large numbers.

The upcoming game is crucial for both teams, not just in terms of this season’s success but also for the future of both coaches, particularly Smith. However, facing a coach like Allen, who excels at devising defensive strategies against familiar opponents, raises significant concerns. This NFL matchup is poised to be intensely competitive, though it may not be characterized by high-scoring action. Given the trends and Allen’s defensive acumen, betting on the under seems wise.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.