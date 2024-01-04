Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: +401 NBA SGP

The Golden State Warriors (16-17) host the Denver Nuggets (24-11) tonight for the third of four meetings between the teams this season.

Denver enters the contest as a 3.0-point favorite.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an entertaining affair.

Let’s begin the parlay with the Nuggets star point guard, who has been lights out from downtown.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: DEN Jamal Murray 3+ Made Threes (-125)

Murray is averaging 2.6 made threes per game this season at a career-best 45.4% clip

Murray is coming off a season-high five made threes in Monday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets

Murray has knocked down at least three triples in three of his past four games, including going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc against the Warriors on Christmas Day

Leg 2: Nuggets Moneyline (-148)

Denver is 2-0 against the Warriors this season

Denver has won each of the past five head-to-head meetings

Denver will be on a full two days rest, having last played on New Years Day

Denver is 8-2 in its last ten games and sits third in the Western Conference

Golden State has lost three of its past four games and sits 11th in the Western Conference

Leg 3: UNDER 235 (-108)

The total has gone UNDER in three straight head-to-head meetings

The UNDER has hit in 62.9% of Denver’s games this season

Denver ranks third in defense, allowing 109.8 PPG

Golden State ranks 13th in pace (99.99), while Denver ranks 29th (97.86)

Denver averages 110.6 PPG on the road compared to 119.9 at home

Golden State averages 115.8 PPG at home compared to 118.6 on the road

Total Value = +401

