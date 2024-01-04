Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: +401 NBA SGP

by

40 Minutes Ago

The Golden State Warriors (16-17) host the Denver Nuggets (24-11) tonight for the third of four meetings between the teams this season.

Denver enters the contest as a 3.0-point favorite.

Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an entertaining affair. 

Let’s begin the parlay with the Nuggets star point guard, who has been lights out from downtown. 

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

Leg 1: DEN Jamal Murray 3+ Made Threes (-125)

  • Murray is averaging 2.6 made threes per game this season at a career-best 45.4% clip
  • Murray is coming off a season-high five made threes in Monday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets
  • Murray has knocked down at least three triples in three of his past four games, including going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc against the Warriors on Christmas Day

Leg 2: Nuggets Moneyline (-148)

  • Denver is 2-0 against the Warriors this season
  • Denver has won each of the past five head-to-head meetings
  • Denver will be on a full two days rest, having last played on New Years Day
  • Denver is 8-2 in its last ten games and sits third in the Western Conference 
  • Golden State has lost three of its past four games and sits 11th in the Western Conference

Leg 3: UNDER 235 (-108)

  • The total has gone UNDER in three straight head-to-head meetings
  • The UNDER has hit in 62.9% of Denver’s games this season
  • Denver ranks third in defense, allowing 109.8 PPG
  • Golden State ranks 13th in pace (99.99), while Denver ranks 29th (97.86)
  • Denver averages 110.6 PPG on the road compared to 119.9 at home
  • Golden State averages 115.8 PPG at home compared to 118.6 on the road

Total Value = +401

