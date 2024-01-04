Denver Nuggets vs. Golden State Warriors: +401 NBA SGP
The Golden State Warriors (16-17) host the Denver Nuggets (24-11) tonight for the third of four meetings between the teams this season.
Denver enters the contest as a 3.0-point favorite.
Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.
Below, you will find a three-leg same-game parlay in what should be an entertaining affair.
Let’s begin the parlay with the Nuggets star point guard, who has been lights out from downtown.
Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.
Leg 1: DEN Jamal Murray 3+ Made Threes (-125)
- Murray is averaging 2.6 made threes per game this season at a career-best 45.4% clip
- Murray is coming off a season-high five made threes in Monday’s victory over the Charlotte Hornets
- Murray has knocked down at least three triples in three of his past four games, including going 3-of-5 from beyond the arc against the Warriors on Christmas Day
Leg 2: Nuggets Moneyline (-148)
- Denver is 2-0 against the Warriors this season
- Denver has won each of the past five head-to-head meetings
- Denver will be on a full two days rest, having last played on New Years Day
- Denver is 8-2 in its last ten games and sits third in the Western Conference
- Golden State has lost three of its past four games and sits 11th in the Western Conference
Leg 3: UNDER 235 (-108)
- The total has gone UNDER in three straight head-to-head meetings
- The UNDER has hit in 62.9% of Denver’s games this season
- Denver ranks third in defense, allowing 109.8 PPG
- Golden State ranks 13th in pace (99.99), while Denver ranks 29th (97.86)
- Denver averages 110.6 PPG on the road compared to 119.9 at home
- Golden State averages 115.8 PPG at home compared to 118.6 on the road
Total Value = +401
Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.