Despite Being NBA Title Favorites, the Celtics Have Needs

The Boston Celtics are undoubtedly a team to watch this NBA season, and there’s a growing consensus among fans and analysts alike that they’re strong contenders for the title. Boston is FanDuel’s odds-on-favorite to win the NBA title at +290 and the East at +125. Let’s break down a couple of crucial points about this exciting team.

Firstly, the Celtics have not proven their mettle in road games. While they’ve shown exceptional strength at home at 19-0, their performances on the road have been a bit of a mixed bag. Sure, they’ve had impressive wins like the one against Sacramento, but consistency is critical, especially as the playoffs approach. Joe Mazzulla’s team must maintain focus and avoid slip-ups, especially in away games. Every game counts, and improving their road game performance is crucial for a deep playoff run.

Mazzulla’s decision to bring on Charles Lee and Sam Cassell as assistant coaches is a strategic move, aiming to bolster the team’s performance, particularly in challenging away fixtures. This upgrade in the coaching staff is a step in the right direction, but the team’s overall performance on the road needs to match their home game dominance.

Another point of concern for the Celtics is their frontcourt depth. While Kristaps Porzingis has been performing admirably, his bouts with injuries and the inevitable impact of age on players like Al Horford raise some questions. The Celtics might need to consider bolstering their frontcourt, potentially looking for a reliable backup to ensure they stay competitive in the paint.

The Celtics have all the makings of a championship-caliber team. However, to truly seize the title, they’ll need to enhance their road game resilience and possibly fortify their frontcourt depth. With these adjustments, the Celtics could very well turn their title aspirations into reality.

