Detroit Lions and Dan Campbell: A 2023 Season of Missed Opportunities

As the 2023 NFL season comes to a close, the Detroit Lions will likely look back on it as a major missed opportunity. In a league where reaching the Super Bowl is the ultimate goal, the Lions found themselves tantalizingly close to achieving that dream, only to fall short in dramatic fashion.

The phrase “Super Bowl hangover” is often associated with teams that make it to the big game and then struggle the following season. It’s a tough pill to swallow when you come so close to winning it all, and the Lions can certainly relate, despite not making it to the Super Bowl itself. Their season was marked by what could have been, and it was undeniably entertaining to watch.

When Dan Campbell was hired as head coach a couple of years ago, many in the football world scoffed at his preaching of toughness and physicality. However, he proved to be the perfect coach for a city and a team that had been beaten down time and again. Campbell’s approach of building a tough, fast, and physical football team that mirrored the spirit of Detroit resonated with the fans, and he made them proud.

But even the best coach can only take a team so far, and in 2023, Campbell had a reliable partner in offensive coordinator Ben Johnson. The offense, led by quarterback Jared Goff, exceeded expectations, and Goff’s performance this year has silenced doubters who saw him as a mere bridge quarterback after the Matthew Stafford trade.

However, the Lions’ season was marred by questionable coaching decisions, particularly in crucial moments. The Dallas Cowboys game highlighted a significant issue – Campbell’s inability to manage game-day situations effectively. From going for a two-point conversion at an inexplicable time to losing his cool with the referees, his decisions raised eyebrows.

The NFC Championship game was supposed to be the pinnacle of the Lions’ season, but it ended in heartbreak. The players had their fair share of dropped passes, but it was Campbell’s decision-making that came under the spotlight. Going for it on fourth down in critical moments was a high-risk, high-reward strategy, but kicking a field goal on fourth and goal from the three-yard line at the end of the first half and then repeating the same mistake later in the game left fans scratching their heads.

The final straw was Campbell’s decision to run the football on third down when it was clear it wouldn’t work. It resulted in a timeout and effectively ended any hope of a comeback. In the biggest moments of the season, Campbell’s decisions were questionable at best, and it’s clear that he needs to improve his game-management skills.

In the end, the 2023 season will be remembered by Detroit fans as a missed opportunity. Despite the excitement and promise, the Lions fell short due to crucial coaching errors. Dan Campbell may have won over the city with his passion and vision, but he’ll need to refine his decision-making if the Lions hope to reach the Super Bowl in the future.

