Did Mike Tomlin Make a Mistake Hiring Art Smith as Steelers OC?

The Pittsburgh Steelers have made a conservative decision by hiring Arthur Smith as their new offensive coordinator, which aligns with head coach Mike Tomlin‘s traditional approach. Despite expectations that Tomlin might explore diverse strategies or embrace innovative NFL ideas, the choice of Smith indicates a preference for a more conventional football philosophy.

Art Rooney II revealed in a press conference that the hiring decision was Mike Tomlin’s prerogative. This move has raised some eyebrows, given Tomlin’s track record, suggesting a lack of comfort or expertise in this area. The belief that Tomlin should have been involved in the selection process but not in making the final decision highlights a cautious approach by the Steelers’ management.

Smith’s background does not prominently feature quarterback development. His experience primarily lies in being a tight ends coach and an offensive line coach before stepping into the role of an offensive coordinator. While he played a role in reviving Ryan Tannehill‘s career, transitioning him from a struggling quarterback in Miami to a playoff quarterback in Tennessee, it’s noted that he did not transform Tannehill into a standout player like John Elway.

The Steelers’ intent to focus on the running game is evident in Smith’s hiring. However, there are questions about whether Smith’s concepts in the running game are truly superior. The notable success in his previous tenure as OC with running back Derrick Henry is attributed more to Henry’s unique talents than to Smith’s strategic input.

While the decision to appoint Arthur Smith does not come as a surprise, especially considering it was Tomlin’s choice, it suggests a reluctance to embrace new ideas. This conservative approach could be seen as a missed opportunity for the Steelers to innovate and adapt in a rapidly evolving NFL landscape.

The Steelers aren’t considered Super Bowl threats for next season. FanDuel has Pittsburgh as a longshot at +10000 to win next season’s league championship.

