Is Boomer Esiason Backing a Longshot in the NFL COY Race?

As the NFL regular season draws to a close, the betting odds for various awards have become a hot topic. Boomer Esiason, a former MVP himself, provides valuable insights into this season’s awards, focusing on some standout favorites and potential dark horses.

MVP Award: Lamar Jackson (-20000)

At the forefront of the MVP discussion is Lamar Jackson. “It seems as though Lamar Jackson has already wrapped up the award,” says Esiason. The odds reflect this sentiment, as Jackson is listed at an overwhelming -20000 on the FanDuel Sportsbook. His recent performances against the Miami Dolphins and the San Francisco 49ers further cemented his frontrunner position. “I think we all feel like Lamar, the last two weeks against the Dolphins and the 49ers, has clearly separated himself from every other quarterback in contention,” Esiason adds.

Coach of the Year: Dan Campbell (+1900)

Shifting focus to the Coach of the Year award, Esiason highlights Dan Campbell, head coach of the Detroit Lions, as a longer shot. Campbell’s impact on the team has been significant, leading them to achievements they haven’t seen in 30 years. Esiason recalls a pivotal moment from last season involving the Lions and the Green Bay Packers. “Aaron Rodgers was hoping to lead them to the playoffs. And what did the Lions do? They went in there and upset the Packers, and I think that was like a jumping-off point for the Lions.”

Esiason emphasizes the underdog story of the Lions, particularly their season opener against Kansas City. “Nobody gave them a chance, and Dan Campbell has done a great job out in Detroit.” His achievements have not gone unnoticed, making him a contender for the Coach of the Year award despite not being the outright favorite.

Other Award Categories: Still Open for Debate

Esiason notes that many are still up for grabs when discussing other award categories. As one of the 50 AP voters, he takes these decisions seriously. “As I was sitting down yesterday going through all the mounds of paper and statistics… I would say that all of these other awards are still up for debate.” Esiason suggests that the current favorites might not necessarily clinch their respective awards, indicating a potentially unpredictable outcome in several categories.

Final Thoughts

The NFL awards season is shaping up to be as thrilling as the games themselves. With Lamar Jackson seemingly securing the MVP and coaches like Dan Campbell making a solid case in other categories, it’s an exciting time for football fans and bettors alike. Esiason’s insights provide a valuable perspective on these developments, highlighting the unpredictability and excitement inherent in the sport. As the regular season finale approaches, all eyes will be on these awards and the potential for surprise outcomes.

