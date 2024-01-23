Lions vs. 49ers Betting Preview and Picks: Joe Lisi Going Against the Grain

As the NFL playoffs continue, the NFC Championship between the Detroit Lions and the San Francisco 49ers offers an intriguing betting landscape. SportsGrid analyst Joe Lisi shares his insights and predictions for this game, providing a unique perspective for bettors.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.

Lisi is confident in the Lions’ potential, boldly stating, “I have the stones to take the Lions on the money line. I’ll take it right now.” This statement underscores his belief in Detroit’s capability to upset the 49ers.

The Lions’ strengths lie in their well-rounded offense, featuring two competent running backs, Jahmyr Gibbs and David Montgomery. Their ability to provide a dual threat in the backfield could be crucial in challenging the 49ers’ defense. Additionally, Sam LaPorta, emerging as a star at the tight end position, adds another dimension to the Lions’ offense.

Lisi also points out the experience of the Lions’ quarterback, who previously won an NFC championship with the LA Rams. This experience, combined with the team’s depth in skill positions, positions Detroit as a formidable opponent for San Francisco.

Check out SportsGrid’s NFL game picks and NFL Props Picks all Season Long.

On the other side, the 49ers, led by quarterback Brock Purdy, have been one of the most dominant teams this year. However, Lisi believes the Lions can take a page from the Green Bay Packers‘ Divisional Round playbook and adopt a more ball-control-oriented approach. This strategy could be effective in countering the 49ers’ strengths.

Lisi’s picks for this matchup are clear: “I like [the Lions] plus the seven. I like them on the money line. I understand San Francisco is the most dominant team this year, but… I think that’s the mindset for the Detroit Lions in this ball game.” He also suggests betting on the under for the total points of 51.5.

This matchup presents a compelling case for the underdog, the Detroit Lions, to potentially upset the favored San Francisco 49ers. Lisi’s analysis and bold predictions highlight the Lions’ offensive capabilities and strategic approach, making this game a must-watch for NFL fans and bettors alike.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.