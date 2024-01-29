March Madness Bracketology Update for 1/29: New Mexico Soaring

We’re nearing the month of February, which means March Madness is just around the corner. Super Bowl LVIII is set, and it’s time to turn our attention to college basketball, with Selection Sunday just under seven weeks away. If you’re starting to tune in to the collegiate hardwood, we’ve covered you with our latest bracket projections.

Score big with SportsGrid’s College Basketball Picks, using advanced stats to predict outcomes. Player props are coming soon.

MIDWEST SOUTH EAST WEST 1 Purdue (+700) Houston (+900) UConn (+900) North Carolina (+1300) 2 Marquette (+3000) Arizona (+1600) Wisconsin (+2500) Tennessee (+1400) 3 Iowa State (+3000) Alabama (+2000) Creighton (+4500) Kansas (+3000) 4 Baylor (+3500) Duke (+2500) Auburn (+2000) Illinois (+3500) 5 Kentucky San Diego State Dayton Texas Tech 6 Clemson BYU Utah State New Mexico 7 Florida Atlantic Oklahoma Saint Mary’s TCU 8 Utah St. John’s South Carolina Mississippi State 9 Texas A&M Ole Miss Colorado State Northwestern 10 Texas Providence Villanova Michigan State 11 Memphis Cincinnati NEB/BSU COL/SHU 12 Princeton Grand Canyon McNeese Indiana State 13 Appalachian State UC Irvine Louisiana Tech Samford 14 High Point Vermont Drexel Akron 15 Morehead State Eastern Washington Youngstown State Colgate 16 NORF/JSU IONA/MERR Lipscomb St. Thomas

LAST FOUR IN: Nebraska, Boise State, Colorado, Seton Hall

FIRST FOUR OUT: Colorado, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, Gonzaga

NEXT FOUR OUT: Virginia, Washington State, Butler, Florida

Bold = automatic qualifier through conference title

Odds = National Championship Odds for the Top 16 teams (1-4 seeds)

Conference winners were determined based on the following:

Power 6 conferences: Highest-seeded team

Mid-major conferences: Highest KenPom ranking awarded the automatic bid

New Mexico Is Soaring Up the Seed Lines

The Lobos are one of the hottest teams in the country and have ripped off five straight victories, sitting just half a game behind Utah State for the lead in the Mountain West. Their 89-55 thrashing of Nevada late Sunday night was one of the more surprising results of the weekend, and it’s helped push them up to the #6 seed line in our projection, up four lines from a week ago. The Lobos have an incredibly talented backcourt and have the ceiling of a second-weekend team in March.

Mountain West on Pace for Historic Representation

The only time the Mountain West has seen five bids was back in 2013, and we’ve got the league on pace to do it for the second time in league history. San Diego State, New Mexico, Utah State, Colorado State, and Boise State are all projected to make our field as of today. We could see them vulture one another to the point where only three or four end up making it, but for now, it’s looking like a record season for the MWC in terms of NCAA Tournament representation.

Have all the intel you need? Free actionable info is one click away! Sign up for our daily newsletter, SportsGrid Daily.

Appalachian State Knocking on Door of #12 Seed

It was another exciting weekend in Boone, North Carolina. Appalachian State completed a season sweep of James Madison, the formerly-ranked favorite in the Sun Belt, with a win over Michigan State. It’s got them as the new favorite in the league, and they’ve got a resumÃ© to compete with the other top mid-majors in the field. A 17-4 overall record with an 8-1 record in Sun Belt play with a massive win over Auburn has the Mountaineers close to the #12 seed line, and any stumbles from that line may mean App State will be moving on up.

Stay ahead of the game and elevate your sports betting experience with SportsGrid.