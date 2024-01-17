NBA SGP: Golden State Warriors vs. Utah Jazz +381

It’s a busy ten-game slate in the NBA tonight, and our focus is on the matchup between the Golden State Warriors and the Utah Jazz.

Utah enters the contest as a 3.5-point home favorite.

Below is a three-leg same-game parlay in what is the first meeting between the sides this season.

Let’s begin the parlay with Will Hardy‘s squad, who have been one of the hottest teams in basketball since the start of the new year.

Note: All odds and props courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook.

NBA SGP Leg 1: Jazz Moneyline (-166)

The Jazz have won six straight games and are 9-1 in their past ten

and are The Warriors have lost two consecutive games , their most recent a 116-107 defeat to the injury-riddled Memphis Grizzlies

, their most recent a Golden State is 3-7 in its past ten games

Utah is 15-5 at home this season

this season Golden State is 7-11 on the road this season

NBA SGP Leg 2: Collin Sexton OVER 19.5 Points (-118)

Sexton is coming off a season-high 30 points in Monday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers

in Monday’s victory over the Indiana Pacers Sexton has scored at least 20 points in four straight games and five of his past six

and Golden State is allowing the 12th most points to shooting guards this season

NBA SGP Leg 3: Andrew Wiggins OVER 12.5 Points (-113)

Wiggins has started each of the Warriors’ last three games , scoring at least 13 points in two of those contests

, scoring Wiggins has taken 13 shots in each of the past three games – encouraging volume

NBA SGP Total Value = +381

